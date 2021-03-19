Family dog Maggie, an 8-year-old Labrador Retriever, keeps an eye on things as undergraduate student Ali McGowan studies in the first-floor Moka Coffee and Tea lobby inside the University Book Store (UBS) at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.



1 Ali’s father, Pat McGowan, is president of UBS and periodically brings Maggie to work. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 Ali is a junior majoring in community and nonprofit leadership plus environmental studies with a certificate in entrepreneurship. Photo by: Jeff Miller