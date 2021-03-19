 Skip to main content
Photo gallery No barking in the book store

March 19, 2021

Family dog Maggie, an 8-year-old Labrador Retriever, keeps an eye on things as undergraduate student Ali McGowan studies in the first-floor Moka Coffee and Tea lobby inside the University Book Store (UBS) at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Dog lying on floor next to student sitting at table

Ali’s father, Pat McGowan, is president of UBS and periodically brings Maggie to work. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Dog leaning on bench next to student sitting at table

Ali is a junior majoring in community and nonprofit leadership plus environmental studies with a certificate in entrepreneurship. Photo by: Jeff Miller

