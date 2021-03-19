Photo gallery No barking in the book store
Family dog Maggie, an 8-year-old Labrador Retriever, keeps an eye on things as undergraduate student Ali McGowan studies in the first-floor Moka Coffee and Tea lobby inside the University Book Store (UBS) at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Ali’s father, Pat McGowan, is president of UBS and periodically brings Maggie to work.
Ali is a junior majoring in community and nonprofit leadership plus environmental studies with a certificate in entrepreneurship.
