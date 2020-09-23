New Battleground Poll results coming Thursday

The newest battleground polling from the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin–Madison will be released Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 a.m. Central Time. The latest findings will examine voter opinions in three states — Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — based on surveys fielded Sept. 10–21. They are the first ERC surveys since both parties held their presidential nominating conventions.

“Data from the survey show how the election in these key battleground states is likely to go and why,” says Barry Burden, director of the Elections Research Center.

The ERC already conducted polls this year in February and August, working in partnership with the Wisconsin State Journal for all polling done in Wisconsin. A fourth and final poll will be released in October.

The ERC Battleground Poll was created to gain a deeper understanding of the unique political dynamics at work in these key swing states, and what they indicate about the electorate and the political climate during this extraordinary election year. Unlike most other state surveys, the ERC poll is a panel study in which the same individuals are repeatedly interviewed over time as the campaign evolves.

All surveys are being conducted by YouGov under the direction of the Elections Research Center. YouGov is a leading marketing and polling firm that conducts polling surveys for CBS News, the Economist, the Huffington Post, and other partners. Interviews will be conducted online with respondents selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel. A sample will be selected and weighted to reflect the adult population in each state based on gender, age, race and education.

Past results and more information about the poll are available on the Elections Research Center’s website.

Experts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Elections Research Center are available for analysis of the ERC Battleground Poll and the ERC-Wisconsin State Journal Poll.