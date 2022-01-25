Photo gallery National science organization AAAS grants fellowship status to 13 from UW
Thirteen University of Wisconsin–Madison scholars have been elected fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
This year, 564 scientists, engineers and innovators who are members of AAAS were chosen to be AAAS Fellows. The honor, presented annually since 1874, recognizes efforts to advance science and society, with the fellows expected to maintain the highest standards of scientific integrity and professional ethics.
“AAAS is proud to bestow the honor of AAAS Fellow to some of today’s brightest minds who are integral to forging our path into the future,” says Sudip Parikh, AAAS chief executive officer and executive publisher of the Science family of journals. “We celebrate these distinguished individuals for their invaluable contributions to the scientific enterprise.”
The class will be featured in the AAAS News & Notes section of Science this month. Each new fellow will receive an official certificate and pin to commemorate their election and will be celebrated later this year at an in-person gathering.
Included in the 2021 class of AAAS fellows are:
David Andes, professor of medicine and medical microbiology and immunology, for distinguished contributions to medical mycology through advances in defining antifungal resistance mechanisms, pharmacology, drug discovery and development, translational clinical trials, professional service and life-saving patient care.
Stephen Russell Carpenter, professor emeritus of integrative biology, for distinguished contributions to the field of ecosystems biology, particularly basic and applied understanding of lake ecosystems and the resilience of social-ecological systems.
Susan Hagness, professor of electrical and computer engineering, for distinguished contributions to computational and experimental applied electromagnetics, with an emphasis on bioelectromagnetics and the development of diagnostic and therapeutic technologies for biomedical applications.
Mark D. Hill, professor emeritus of computer sciences and partner hardware architect at Microsoft, for distinguished contributions to advanced computer architecture, particularly for memory system design.
Jerlando F.L. Jackson, professor of educational leadership and policy analysis, for distinguished contributions to research on organizational disparities in the STEM workforce and for development of successful interventions to increase participation of underrepresented groups in science and engineering.
Somesh Jha, professor of computer sciences, for distinguished contributions to the fields of formal methods and information security, particularly adapting techniques from formal methods to devise rigorous approaches to information security.
Shawn M. Kaeppler, professor of agronomy, for distinguished contributions to the field of crop genetics, with particular reference to understanding the genetic basis for maize grain quality, productivity and stress tolerance.
Kevin J. Niemi, emeritus director of outreach programs at the Wisconsin Institute for Science Education and Community Engagement, for extensive contributions to science outreach, public engagement in science, and science education in Wisconsin, nationally, and beyond.
Jignesh M. Patel, professor of computer sciences, for distinguished contributions to the field of database systems, particularly for high performance and scalable data processing methods.
Jennifer Marie Schomaker, professor of chemistry, for distinguished contributions to organic chemistry through methods for catalyst-controlled C-H functionalization via nitrene transfer and complex amine synthesis employing unusual reactive intermediates.
Vanessa Sperandio, professor of medical microbiology, for distinguished contributions to the field of microbial pathogenesis and discoveries pertaining to cross-kingdom signaling.
Monica G. Turner, professor of integrative biology, for distinguished contributions to the field of ecology, particularly for the causes and consequences of spatial heterogeneity in landscapes and ecosystems.
Eric M. Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science and professor of astronomy, for a distinguished academic career, astronomical research in the area of galactic environments and evolution, and commitment to diversity and inclusion in the sciences.
