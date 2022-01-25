Thirteen University of Wisconsin­–Madison scholars have been elected fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

This year, 564 scientists, engineers and innovators who are members of AAAS were chosen to be AAAS Fellows. The honor, presented annually since 1874, recognizes efforts to advance science and society, with the fellows expected to maintain the highest standards of scientific integrity and professional ethics.

“AAAS is proud to bestow the honor of AAAS Fellow to some of today’s brightest minds who are integral to forging our path into the future,” says Sudip Parikh, AAAS chief executive officer and executive publisher of the Science family of journals. “We celebrate these distinguished individuals for their invaluable contributions to the scientific enterprise.”

The class will be featured in the AAAS News & Notes section of Science this month. Each new fellow will receive an official certificate and pin to commemorate their election and will be celebrated later this year at an in-person gathering.

Included in the 2021 class of AAAS fellows are: