Isbell named University of Illinois chancellor

University of Wisconsin–Madison Provost Charles Isbell Jr. will become the next chancellor of the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign and vice president of the University of Illinois System.

The appointment was announced Thursday, June 5 by University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen and takes effect July 16, pending approval by the full Board of Trustees.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to be appointed chancellor of the University of Illinois,” says Isbell.

“As I prepare to depart UW–Madison, I’m especially grateful for the incredible opportunity to work with Chancellor Mnookin, our leadership team and my many talented colleagues,” he adds. “While I’m thrilled to join the Fighting Illini, I will always draw deeply on my Badger experiences.”

“Dr. Isbell will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to his leadership of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, as well as a collaborative spirit and a vision for what public higher education can and needs to be in the decades ahead,” Killeen says. “He knows well the responsibility and impact that Big Ten research universities have as assets for the nation and the world and will thrive in this new role.”

Isbell, who became UW–Madison provost in August 2023, succeeds Robert Jones, who is departing Illinois to lead the University of Washington in Seattle.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Charles on behalf of our great university, and I wish him every success in his new role,” says Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. “I have deeply appreciated his powerful intellect, his future-looking perspective on the direction of our university and his dry sense of humor, and I look forward to continuing to work with him as a fellow Big Ten chancellor.”

Isbell, who calls himself a computationalist, came to UW–Madison from the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he had been the John P. Imlay Jr. Dean of the College of Computing between 2019-2023.

Hailing from Atlanta, Isbell received a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia Tech and a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he studied at the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. The unifying theme of his research is machine learning and artificial intelligence, particularly using technology to build systems to foster lifelong learning.

During his tenure as provost, Isbell helped launch the Wisconsin Research, Innovation and Scholarly Excellence (RISE) initiative, advanced a new budgeting approach, hired multiple new deans and leaders, and worked to address funding challenges created by federal changes. Under his leadership, UW–Madison continues to enroll some of the most talented classes in its history.

Isbell says that there are many things that he will miss about UW–Madison, but he is proud that he could advance a number of institutional priorities and help to create lasting, positive change.

Isbell’s two most recent predecessors, Karl Scholz and Sarah Mangelsdorf, departed UW–Madison to assume their own presidencies at the University of Oregon and the University of Rochester, respectively.

Isbell will be succeeded on an interim basis in July by Senior Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and Vice Provost for Teaching and Learning John Zumbrunnen. A search for a new UW–Madison provost will begin this fall.

As Senior Vice Provost, Zumbrunnen oversaw the Division for Teaching and Learning and helped lead the Wisconsin RISE Initiative, among other strategic initiatives. Prior to this role, he served as chair of political science, faculty director of the Chadbourne Residential College, co-chaired the UW Teaching Academy, chaired the Teaching and Learning with Technology Advisory Group and served as a senior fellow for the Educational Innovation Initiative. Alongside his administrative work, he also continues to lead short-term study abroad programs, his latest course to occur this June in Singapore.

“I appreciate John’s willingness to serve in this critical role and I am confident that with his leadership we will be moving from strength to strength,” Mnookin says.

The provost is the university’s chief academic officer and second-ranking leader under the chancellor.

For more details on his appointment, please see the official announcement on the University of Illinois website.