The following message was emailed to all UW–Madison employees on October 3 and can be viewed in multiple languages.

To: Deans, Directors, Department Chairs, HR Reps and Supervisors

From: Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, Provost Charles Isbell, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Rob Cramer

cc: Faculty, Academic Staff, and University Staff.

Subject: Supporting Shared Governance Participation

The University of Wisconsin–Madison is driven by its dedication to collaborating and serving. When we embrace shared governance and consider input from voices around us, we create a community at UW- Madison where employees and students can flourish.

Our unique approach to decision-making involves a collaborative process, where faculty; academic and university staff; and students can contribute with their thoughts and input. This active participation and inclusive method provide a space for more thoughtful deliberation.

As leaders of the university, we remain dedicated to shared governance. Employee participation in governance is one way to strengthen our university and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.

We appreciate that you join us in encouraging participation in shared governance among UW–Madison employees. Please remember that employees must be allowed to engage in these activities during work hours, without loss of pay.

As you hold meetings this year, take time to discuss governance opportunities, both campus-wide and at the school, college, department, and division levels. During this time, emphasize to all employee groups that their involvement in formal governance significantly contributes to the excellence of our university.

For more information on shared governance, please visit https://www.wisc.edu/governance/

Thank you for your continued support of shared governance at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.