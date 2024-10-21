 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Messages kick off Homecoming week

October 21, 2024

To mark the start of Homecoming week, UW student organizations painted messages on the windows of Memorial Union’s Lakeview Lounge and elsewhere on campus on Sunday.  Homecoming. Homecoming events include a medallion hunt, spirit days, a concert and of course the Homecoming Parade — not to mention the games, both football and volleyball, on Saturday.

A person eats an ice cream cone. Windows behind him have several homecoming message and drawings painted on them.

Hand-painted messages, made by UW student organizations in support of UW–Madison’s Oct. 19-26 week of homecoming activities, are displayed on the windows of the Memorial Union’s Lakeview Lounge. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A picture of Bucky Badger is painted on a reflective window.

A Bucky Badger painting adorns the window. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A message on a window reads

Activities will be held all week, culminating in the Homecoming Parade on Friday night and a football game and a volleyball game on Saturday. Photo by: Jeff Miller

See more photo stories

Tags: recent sightings