To mark the start of Homecoming week, UW student organizations painted messages on the windows of Memorial Union’s Lakeview Lounge and elsewhere on campus on Sunday. Homecoming. Homecoming events include a medallion hunt, spirit days, a concert and of course the Homecoming Parade — not to mention the games, both football and volleyball, on Saturday.



1 Hand-painted messages, made by UW student organizations in support of UW–Madison’s Oct. 19-26 week of homecoming activities, are displayed on the windows of the Memorial Union’s Lakeview Lounge. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 A Bucky Badger painting adorns the window. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 Activities will be held all week, culminating in the Homecoming Parade on Friday night and a football game and a volleyball game on Saturday. Photo by: Jeff Miller