Photo gallery Messages kick off Homecoming week
To mark the start of Homecoming week, UW student organizations painted messages on the windows of Memorial Union’s Lakeview Lounge and elsewhere on campus on Sunday. Homecoming. Homecoming events include a medallion hunt, spirit days, a concert and of course the Homecoming Parade — not to mention the games, both football and volleyball, on Saturday.
Hand-painted messages, made by UW student organizations in support of UW–Madison’s Oct. 19-26 week of homecoming activities, are displayed on the windows of the Memorial Union’s Lakeview Lounge.
A Bucky Badger painting adorns the window.
Activities will be held all week, culminating in the Homecoming Parade on Friday night and a football game and a volleyball game on Saturday.
