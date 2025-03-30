Meet the winners of the 2025 Hilldale Awards

Each year, to recognize their contributions to teaching, research and service, the faculty divisions honor four University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty members with the Hilldale Award.

Faculty members representing the arts and humanities, biological sciences, physical sciences and social sciences are selected from nominations submitted by department chairs. The winners will be recognized at the April 7 Faculty Senate meeting.

This year’s Hilldale Award winners are Gregg Mitman, Emily Stanley, Brian Fox and Claire Wendland.

Gregg Mitman, arts and humanities

Vilas Research and William Coleman Professor of the History of Science, Medical History and Environmental Studies

Mitman’s rich breadth of research has earned him scholarly recognition at the intersection of medicine, environment and humanity. Beyond scholarship, he remains dedicated to teaching and mentoring students across disciplines to think critically about this intersection. He has created a new environmental studies major, run a sustainability task force, steered department committees and built more inclusive spaces at UW.

Emily Stanley, biological sciences

Professor of integrative biology

The field of freshwater sciences and the future of limnology have been shaped by Stanley’s rigorous scholarship, excellent leadership and compassionate mentorship of students and faculty alike. A highly published and cited scholar, she successfully leads a long-term ecological study of lakes in the region, and scientists around the world rely on her data. Her broad expertise guides campus committees and graduate programs while helping research programs and individual scholars flourish across campus.

Brian Fox, physical sciences

Marvin J. Johnson Professor in Fermentation Biochemistry

Fox’s research on the complex chemical reactions controlling life-building proteins has served as the bedrock for thousands of further studies by scientists worldwide. Fox’s commitment to mentorship and instruction prepares students to conduct their own research and translate it to real-world treatments. As department chair, he built a renowned research program, recruited diverse faculty and established three national state-of-the-art research centers on campus.

Claire Wendland, social sciences

Professor, anthropology and obstetrics and gynecology

As a trained OB/GYN and medical anthropologist, Wendland brings a unique perspective to the complex relationships involved in practicing medicine on people around the world. She has written both award-winning books on maternal medicine in Malawi and impactful curricula that inspire students through foundational courses and innovative seminars alike. Wendland’s service to campus and departmental leadership is marked by continuously uplifting students and fellow faculty members by creating spaces for research collaborations and community building.