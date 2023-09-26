Meet the finalists for vice provost of libraries

Four finalists for the vice provost of libraries position will visit campus and make in-person presentations in October.

The candidates’ names and application materials will be shared on the search website 48 hours prior to their visit. Public presentations will be held at Memorial Union from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on the following dates:

Oct. 2

Oct. 3

Oct. 10

Oct. 13

Room locations will be posted on the search website and TITU closer to the presentation dates.

UW–Madison employees may attend the talks in pay status, with supervisor permission, if the presentations fall during normal work hours.

Following the presentations, recordings of the finalists’ formal remarks will be posted on the search website linked above until Oct. 16. Feedback on the candidates can be entered at the search site until 5 p.m. on Oct. 16.

The search committee is being chaired by Jordan Zweck, associate professor of English, College of Letters & Science. The firm Isaacson Miller has been assisting with the recruitment and search.

Lisa Carter announced in January that she was leaving the role of vice provost of libraries and university librarian to become Dean of Libraries and University Librarian at the University of Michigan.

If you have questions about the search or need assistance, please contact Carole Kolb.