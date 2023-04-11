Search starts for vice provost of libraries

Campus leaders have appointed a search-and-screen committee to help identify and select candidates for the next vice provost of libraries and university librarian.

The committee is being chaired by Jordan Zweck, associate professor of English, College of Letters & Science. Other committee members include: Ariel Andrea, research services manager, Steenbock Agricultural Library, General Library; Lisa Bratzke, associate dean for academic affairs, associate professor and Sekelsky Professor in Education Innovation, School of Nursing; Lois Brooks, chief information officer, Information Technology; Alison Caffrey, academic project manager, Academic Technology, Information Technology; Eric Ely-Ledesma, The Information School, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education; Tammy Herbst-Koel, department administrator, Economics, College of Letters & Science; Christopher Hooper-Lane, library director, Health Sciences Library, School of Medicine and Public Health; Rania Huntington, professor of Asian Languages and Cultures, College of Letters & Science; Jay Ray, technology operations manager, College Library, General Library; Fernando Tejedo-Herrero, professor of Spanish and Portuguese, College of Letters & Science; Sue Zaeske, associate dean in Communication Arts, College of Letters & Science.

Isaacson Miller, the search firm that will be assisting with recruitment, will hold two listening sessions to gather feedback on key priorities and the qualities of an ideal candidate. These will be held via Zoom:

Monday, April 24 – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Link: https://imsearch.zoom.us/j/92415423949?pwd=ZDI5YUVBTk5ybDdEWUQrT1FyUlFoQT09

Meeting ID: 924 1542 3949

Passcode: 079330

Thursday, April 27 – 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Link: https://imsearch.zoom.us/j/98236124273?pwd=djlrRFlJdCt5bWIvSW9ZVXFVMEUvZz09

Meeting ID: 982 3612 4273

Passcode: 550091

People who are unable to attend either session may provide feedback through this survey on. The survey closes May 5 at 5 p.m.

After the listening sessions, the committee will work on the position description. Recruiting and evaluating candidates will take place over the summer with finalists expected to visit campus this fall.

Lisa Carter announced in January that she was leaving the role of vice provost of libraries and university librarian to become Dean of Libraries and University Librarian at the University of Michigan beginning May 1. Carter came to UW–Madison in 2018, after serving in leadership roles at the Ohio State University, North Carolina State University and the University of Kentucky.