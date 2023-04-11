Meet the finalists for vice provost for data, academic planning and institutional research

Four finalists for the vice provost for data, academic planning and institutional research will visit campus and make in-person presentations next week.

The candidates’ names and application materials will be shared on the search website 48 hours prior to their visit. The website also includes the presentation schedule and a link to a candidate feedback survey.

UW–Madison employees may attend the talks in pay status, with supervisor permission, if the presentations fall during normal work hours.

Feedback on the candidates can be entered on the search site until 5 p.m. April 24.

The committee is being chaired by Ananth Seshadri, professor of economics, College of Letters & Science.

Jocelyn Milner retired from the role of vice provost for academic affairs after a career of more than three decades at UW–Madison. Allison La Tarte, an APIR associate director, is serving as interim associate vice provost for academic planning and institutional research.

If you have questions about the search or need assistance, please contact Carole Kolb at carole.kolb@wisc.edu.