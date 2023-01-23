Search starts for vice provost for data, academic planning and institutional research

A search-and-screen committee has been appointed to help identify and select candidates for the next vice provost for data, academic planning and institutional research.

The committee is being chaired by Ananth Seshadri, professor of economics, College of Letters & Science. Other committee members include: Kim Arnold, director of the Learning Analytics Center of Excellence in DoIT’s Academic Technology unit; Sarah Barber, assistant vice provost in the Division for Teaching and Learning; Heather Bockhop, administrative assistant in biomedical engineering; Kimbrin Cornelius, assistant dean for teaching & learning administration in the College of Letters & Science; Mary Fitzpatrick, director of diversity research and education in the College of Engineering; Richard Halverson, associate dean for innovation, outreach and partnerships and professor of educational leadership and policy analysis in the School of Education; Peter Kinsley, senior research and policy analyst in Research and Graduate Education; Jennifer Klippel, associate dean for innovation and strategic budgeting, College of Letters & Science; Grant Nelsestuen, professor of classical and ancient near eastern studies in the College of Letters & Science; Pilar Ossorio, professor of law, medical history and bioethics; Scott Owczarek, university registrar, Division of Enrollment Management; and Paul Seitz, director of strategic initiatives in the office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance & Administration.

The vice provost for data, academic planning and institutional research leads a team of 20 that supports strategic, academic, and budgetary planning and decision-making for UW–Madison through analytics, including the presentation and distribution of institutional data, information, policy analyses, peer comparisons, and projections of future trends.

The vice provost collaborates with campus stakeholders to broaden common understanding of institutional data use and develop a plan to maintain and grow University of Wisconsin–Madison’s analytic and data capabilities, and serves as a key advisor to the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs on all matters related to academic governance, academic planning and analytics, including program creation, development, and program review.

You can provide feedback through this survey on the position’s key priorities and the qualities of an ideal candidate. The survey closes Jan. 31.

Read the full position description.

Nominations are welcome. Interested candidates should submit a current resume or curriculum vitae and a cover letter that addresses how your strengths, skills, and experience match the duties and qualifications of the position, by Tuesday Feb. 28. Nominations and applications should be addressed to: Professor Ananth Seshadri, Chair of the Vice Provost for Data, Academic Planning and Institutional Research search and screen committee, and submitted electronically to: UWMadisonViceProvost@storbecksearch.com. UW- Madison is being assisted in the search by Storbeck Search.

Jocelyn Milner retired from the role of vice provost for academic affairs after a career of more than three decades at UW–Madison. Allison La Tarte, an APIR associate director, is serving as interim associate vice provost for academic planning and institutional research.