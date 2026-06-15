Meet the 2026 University Staff Recognition Award winners

Teamwork, mastery and innovation mark the work of this year’s awardees.

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Ten University Staff members have been honored with the 2026 University Staff Recognition Award for their contributions to the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The recipients were recognized by colleagues for teamwork, dedication to excellence, problem-solving abilities and innovative approaches to their jobs.

The following profiles are summaries from nominations submitted to the selection committee.

Erin Breu Administrative Assistant, College of Letters & Science Erin Breu, administrative assistant for the mathematics department, was named one of 10 recipients of the 2026 University Staff Recognition Award for her outstanding service to UW–Madison. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

Since joining the Department of Mathematics last year, Erin Breu’s exceptional initiative, confidence and deep commitment to service has positively transformed the department. She has made it a priority to become deeply informed on policies, programs and activities, allowing her to provide accurate and helpful guidance via phone, email and in person, where she serves as the primary point of contact for the unit. She has also taken the initiative in strengthening the department’s social media presence and newsletter, extending outreach and fostering stronger connections with alumni and the broader community. Breu actively seeks growth opportunities, such as completing CPR/First Aid training and has quickly become a reliable resource across the department.

Carol Cizauskas Administrative Assistant III, College of Letters & Science Carol Cizauskas, administrative assistant in the Department of History in the College of Letters & Science meets with a visitor in her office in the Mosse Humanities Building at UW–Madison. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison After joining the Department of History in November 2023, Carol Cizauskas’ high level of professionalism and organizational skills quickly contributed to smooth operations and stability during a time of departmental transition. She manages faculty searches, annual reviews, and promotion and tenure processes with outstanding attention to detail. In fact, the College of Letters & Science recognized and complimented her work in this area by promoting a tenure dossier that she coordinated and assembled as a model for other units in the division. The search committees that Cizauskas has worked with often praise her for going the extra mile to extend hospitality and warmth to visiting candidates.

Gustavo Adolfo Diaz Solano Custodian, University Housing Gustavo Diaz Solano, custodian with University Housing, works on a ceiling light fixture in Slichter Residence Hall on the UW–Madison campus. Diaz Solano is one of 10 recipients of the 2026 University Staff Recognition Award. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison For Gustavo Adolfo Diaz Solano, the job of a custodian is not just about cleaning; it’s about protecting the spaces that thousands of students call home. If an unexpected task comes up, he takes on the responsibility. His attitude not only elevates his own performance, but also inspires others working alongside him. As an example, his nominator described one particularly cold morning when Diaz Solano noticed a water leak in a hallway that could have gone unnoticed. Without hesitation, he took immediate action to avoid a greater problem. In an environment where every detail counts, his dedication makes a tangible difference.

Meg Hamilton Police Sergeant, University Police Department Sergeant Meg Hamilton of the UW–Madison Police Department, who leads the UWPD bike unit, participates in the Law Enforcement Torch Run along John Nolen Drive, which raises awareness and funds for the Special Olympics. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison In her 19-year law enforcement career, Meg Hamilton has become a pillar of leadership, resilience and compassion. Law enforcement remains a male-dominated field, yet Hamilton has navigated its challenges with a grace and tenacity that sets a standard for all officers. Her focus on community relations is central to the department’s community policing philosophy. Her work in community outreach, including her role as a founding supervisor for deflection initiatives, shows a commitment to helping vulnerable populations rather than simply policing them. Hamilton’s most profound impact is her courageous advocacy for mental health and PTSD awareness within law enforcement. She travels the state to speak at wellness symposia and peer support trainings, breaking the silence around first responder wellness.

Jake Lepper Police Sergeant, University Police Department Jake Lepper, first shift sergeant with the UW–Madison Police Department, is seen in his squad car on campus. Lepper was nominated for the 2026 University Staff Recognition Award for his outstanding ability to inspire thoughtful change. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison Jake Lepper’s nominator lauded his outstanding ability to connect with people, foster meaningful dialogue and inspire thoughtful change. As a proud advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Lepper is skillful in bridging worlds through knowledge, empathy and lived experience. In addition to delivering inclusivity training for local law enforcement agencies, Lepper authored a comprehensive LGBTQ+ inclusivity curriculum that he successfully advocated to have adopted as a required component for all Law Enforcement Standards Board–certified academies throughout the state of Wisconsin. His work is now helping shape how future law enforcement professionals are trained across Wisconsin, contributing to more informed, respectful and community-centered policing statewide.

Patrick Long IT Help Desk Supervisor, Law School Patrick Long, IT Help Desk supervisor at the University of Wisconsin Law School, works on audiovisual equipment in a classroom in the Law Building. Long is one of 10 campus-wide recipients of the 2026 University Staff Recognition Award. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison Patrick Long’s courtesy and professionalism drew kudos from his nominator, who noted that Long makes every interaction at the IT Help Desk a positive one through his kind, patient and solutions-oriented approach. His leadership sets a high standard for himself and his team and fosters a culture of continuous improvement. Long’s innovative approach to implementing automated systems to record classes and upload them to Canvas saved staff a significant amount of time. He also helped develop a system for tracking student attendance via Canvas, improving both accuracy and accessibility. Beyond technical expertise, Long’s warm personality and positivity contributes much to the Law School community.

Cody Mortensen Primate Caretaker — Lead, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research Lead Primate Caretaker Cody Mortensen tends to animals at the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center at UW–Madison. Mortensen was lauded for his dedication and skill in his nomination for the 2026 University Staff Recognition Award. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison Cody Mortensen serves as a Lead Worker at the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center, consistently demonstrating a level of versatility, technical mastery and dedication that is foundational to the success of the research mission and the well-being of the center’s primate colonies. In a workplace where staffing levels can fluctuate, Mortensen sets the example with a “team first” approach, pivoting from lead duties to assist with daily animal husbandry and ensuring high standards of welfare are maintained without interruption. According to the nominator, Mortensen “is the definition of an indispensable employee,” combining the technical mind of a specialist with the hands-on heart of a dedicated caretaker.

Richard Payton Primate Caretaker — Senior, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research Richard Payton, animal caretaker, loads primate food onto a cart at the Wisconsin Institute for Medical Research. Payton was nominated for the 2026 University Staff Recognition Award in part for his commitment to animal welfare and diversity of skills. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison As an Animal Caretaker II at the Wisconsin Institute for Medical Research, Richard Payton’s commitment to animal welfare, biosafety and team mentorship is an indispensable asset to the facility. Among Payton’s greatest strengths are a diversity of skills: He operates as a reliable “utility player” who can pivot at a moment’s notice, handling transitions seamlessly and ensuring that essential care never falters regardless of the section’s workload. Beyond technical duties, he has taken an active role in the professional development of the team and recently provided training oversight for two new staff members, going far beyond simply teaching daily tasks. Payton fosters an inclusive and supportive environment, ensuring that new employees feel welcomed and confident.

Robin Schwartz Animal Care Technician III, School of Medicine and Public Health Robin Schwartz, Animal Care Technician III in the School of Medicine and Public Health, tends to zerbrafish. Schwartz was nominated for a 2026 University Staff Recognition Award for her “mastery, reliability and leadership in every aspect of her work.” Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison Robin Schwartz has worked as an animal care technician for the past decade, consistently demonstrating mastery, reliability and leadership in every aspect of her work. Her breadth of training and experience allows her to step into any role with little to no notice. In addition, Schwartz mentors and trains new staff, ensuring they achieve proficiency and confidence before completing their onboarding. Her service to the broader organization is equally impressive. She has served as an active member of the Biomedical Research Model Services Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) Committee for three years, and her hands-on experience and operational insight have been invaluable in ensuring SOP accuracy and practicality.