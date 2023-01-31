Madison researchers join ranks of AAAS fellows

Six University of Wisconsin­–Madison scholars have been elected fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world’s largest general scientific society.

This year, 506 scientists, engineers and innovators were chosen from the AAAS membership to be AAAS Fellows. The honor, presented annually since 1874, recognizes efforts to advance science and society, with the fellows expected to maintain the highest standards of scientific integrity and professional ethics.

“AAAS is proud to elevate these standout individuals and recognize the many ways in which they’ve advanced scientific excellence, tackled complex societal challenges and pushed boundaries that will reap benefits for years to come,” said Sudip S. Parikh, AAAS chief executive officer.

The class will be featured in the February issue of the journal Science. Each new fellow will be celebrated this summer at an event in Washington, D.C.

Included in the 2022 class of AAAS fellows are:

Nihal Ahmad, professor of dermatology and departmental vice chair for research, for distinguished contributions to our understanding of cell cycle regulation in cancer development and experimental cancer therapeutics and prevention by naturally occurring, non-toxic, plant-based agents, vitamins and hormones.

Remzi Arpaci-Dusseau, Grace Wahba Professor and Chair of Computer Sciences, for distinguished contributions to computer systems research and development of computing systems with concomitant devotion to computing education for everyone.

John Booske, Keith and Jane Morgan Nosbusch Professor of Electrical & Computer Engineering, for distinguished contributions to the fields of plasma science, vacuum electronics, and microwave-materials interactions, and for championing best educational practices for generations of students, both institutionally and nationally.

Kyoung-Shin Choi, professor of chemistry, for formative contributions to the fields of solar fuels, photo-electrochemical biomass conversion, and electrochemical desalination and water treatment via the integration of electrochemistry and materials chemistry.

John Perepezko, professor of materials science and engineering, for outstanding innovations to the fundamental understanding and application of structural synthesis, kinetics, and alloy phase stability during materials processing to obtain useful microstructures, nanostructures and amorphous materials.

Wei Xu, Marian A. Messerschmidt Professor of Cancer Research, for distinguished contributions to cancer biology and therapy, particularly regarding molecular mechanisms of epigenetic regulation and estrogen receptor control of breast cancer and their use in developing novel treatments.