The University of Wisconsin–Madison is a large operation, with employees working at all hours of day and night to keep it going. On Monday evening, new Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin stayed up late to meet some of the second and third shift employees, express her appreciation and enjoy some bakery treats and coffee with them. The event occurred at 11 p.m. at Union South’s Varsity Hall. Since her first official day on Aug. 4, Chancellor Mnookin has met numerous groups on and off campus.