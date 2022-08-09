Photo gallery Late-night snacks: Chancellor meets 2nd, 3rd shift employees
The University of Wisconsin–Madison is a large operation, with employees working at all hours of day and night to keep it going. On Monday evening, new Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin stayed up late to meet some of the second and third shift employees, express her appreciation and enjoy some bakery treats and coffee with them. The event occurred at 11 p.m. at Union South’s Varsity Hall. Since her first official day on Aug. 4, Chancellor Mnookin has met numerous groups on and off campus.
The late night event allowed staff members to meet and speak with Chancellor Mnookin.
The event in Union South's Varsity Hall drew plenty of late-shift employees eager to meet Chancellor Mnookin.
Time for a late-night group photo.
It was a chance to take a selfie with Chancellor Mnookin.
Chancellor Mnookin poses for a photo with Santa Ibarra (standing in blue), custodian with Facilities Planning and Management, and other attendees.
Chancellor Mnookin speaks to the employees about her appreciation for their work
Chancellor Mnookin talks with attendees with the help of Nepali-to-English interpreter Parwat Regmi (center).
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin speaks with Houssainatou Bah, Rita Dancy and Dechen Chomor, all custodial staff with Facilities Planning and Management.
