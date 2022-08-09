 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Late-night snacks: Chancellor meets 2nd, 3rd shift employees

August 9, 2022

The University of Wisconsin–Madison is a large operation, with employees working at all hours of day and night to keep it going. On Monday evening, new Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin stayed up late to meet some of the second and third shift employees, express her appreciation and enjoy some bakery treats and coffee with them. The event occurred at 11 p.m. at Union South’s Varsity Hall. Since her first official day on Aug. 4, Chancellor Mnookin has met numerous groups on and off campus.

Chancellor Mnookin has met with numerous groups on campus and off since starting on Aug. 4.

Chancellor Mnookin has met with numerous groups on campus and off since starting on Aug. 4. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The late night event allowed staff members to meet and speak with Chancellor Mnookin.

The late night event allowed staff members to meet and speak with Chancellor Mnookin. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The event in Union South's Varsity Hall drew plenty of late-shift employees eager to meet Chancellor Mnookin.

The event in Union South's Varsity Hall drew plenty of late-shift employees eager to meet Chancellor Mnookin. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Time for a late-night group photo.

Time for a late-night group photo. Photo by: Bryce Richter

It was a chance to take a selfie with Chancellor Mnookin.

It was a chance to take a selfie with Chancellor Mnookin. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Chancellor Mnookin poses for a photo with Santa Ibarra (standing in blue), custodian with Facilities Planning and Management, and other attendees.

Chancellor Mnookin poses for a photo with Santa Ibarra (standing in blue), custodian with Facilities Planning and Management, and other attendees. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Chancellor Mnookin speaks to the employees about her appreciation for their work

Chancellor Mnookin speaks to the employees about her appreciation for their work Photo by: Bryce Richter

Chancellor Mnookin talks with attendees with the help of Nepali-to-English interpreter Parwat Regmi (center).

Chancellor Mnookin talks with attendees with the help of Nepali-to-English interpreter Parwat Regmi (center). Photo by: Bryce Richter

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin speaks with Houssainatou Bah, Rita Dancy and Dechen Chomor, all custodial staff with Facilities Planning and Management.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin speaks with Houssainatou Bah, Rita Dancy and Dechen Chomor, all custodial staff with Facilities Planning and Management. Photo by: Bryce Richter

