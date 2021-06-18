The Juneteenth flag was raised at Wisconsin Union buildings this morning in what is believed to be the first university-sponsored flying of the flag on the UW–Madison campus. The flag will be displayed from Friday, June 18, through Monday, June 21, as part of the annual celebration of freedom. The holiday commemorates when U.S. troops liberated the last enslaved people in the former Confederacy. Many events in the community this weekend celebrate the new federal holiday.



