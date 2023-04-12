Journalists share insights with students, faculty; tour campus

Two national journalists spoke on campus recently, and also took time to tour campus and visit with faculty and students.

In addition to visiting students in classrooms and sharing their passion for writing about creatures in a public panel, science journalist Sabrina Imbler visited several labs across UW–Madison to meet researchers and critters alike. Imbler is a staff writer at Defector, an employee-owned sports and culture website, where they cover the creature beat. They visited campus from March 29-31, 2023 as the spring Science Journalist in Residence.

NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith shared insights learned from her career reporting on politics, policy, and business through several class visits and meetings, a conversation with local journalists and a station visit with Wisconsin Public Radio. Her visit culminated in a public talk on March 29, which followed the school’s annual Alumni & Friends Reception at the Overture Center. Keith was the spring Public Affairs Journalist in Residence.