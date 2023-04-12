Journalists share insights with students, faculty; tour campus
Two national journalists spoke on campus recently, and also took time to tour campus and visit with faculty and students.
- In addition to visiting students in classrooms and sharing their passion for writing about creatures in a public panel, science journalist Sabrina Imbler visited several labs across UW–Madison to meet researchers and critters alike. Imbler is a staff writer at Defector, an employee-owned sports and culture website, where they cover the creature beat. They visited campus from March 29-31, 2023 as the spring Science Journalist in Residence.
- NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith shared insights learned from her career reporting on politics, policy, and business through several class visits and meetings, a conversation with local journalists and a station visit with Wisconsin Public Radio. Her visit culminated in a public talk on March 29, which followed the school’s annual Alumni & Friends Reception at the Overture Center. Keith was the spring Public Affairs Journalist in Residence.