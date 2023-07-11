Joint Committee on Finance allocates funding to wage increases for UW‒Madison faculty and staff

Read this message in:

On June 22, 2023, Wisconsin’s Joint Committee on Finance, a committee of the Wisconsin Legislature, approved a motion to provide funding to support general wage adjustments for state and UW System employees — including UW‒Madison employees — of 4 percent on July 1, 2023, and 2 percent on July 1, 2024. The proposed pay plan still needs to go to the Joint Committee on Employment Relations (JCOER) for final budget approval before it can be implemented. JCOER is made up of legislative leaders from both parties.

In a statement on the Joint Committee on Finance’s decision, UW‒Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said, “This plan helps to recognize the toll that inflation has taken on the pocketbooks of UW–Madison employees who work hard to ensure our students receive one of the best educational experiences in the nation, conduct life-changing research, and provide important outreach services to people and businesses around the state of Wisconsin.”

Following the vote by JCOER, which is not yet scheduled, a process will be developed in collaboration with UW System for implementing these wage adjustments. Wage adjustments for 2023‒2024 are expected to be effective July 1, 2023. If approved, wage adjustments are expected to be retroactive to that date. Additional details will be announced to all campus stakeholders, including faculty and staff, as they become available.