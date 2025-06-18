 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Jazzing up a summer evening

June 18, 2025

The rhythms and chords of jazz floated over Lake Mendota on Saturday, June 14, as several bands played in the finale of the Madison Jazz Festival at the Memorial Union Terrace. Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few, La Combi and other bands entertained an enthusiastic crowd. The festival, presented by the Wisconsin Union Theater and Arts + Literature Laboratory featured free and ticketed events around the city of Madison.

A view of a band playing on a lakefront stage as a crowd sitting on a terrace listen.

The crowd enjoys a beautiful lakefront view as Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few perform. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

People standing and sitting on a terrace clap and cheer as a band plays.

Joshua Wright, UW alum and outreach specialist at the Carbone Cancer Center, cheers as Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few perform. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A band is pictured performing on a terrace.

The sun sets over Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few as they perform for a crowd. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A band is shown on stage performing.

Hailed by the New York Times as “an heir apparent to both the Chicago lineage and the post-Coltrane sax tradition,” Isaiah Collier fuses spiritual jazz, cosmic improvisation, and social commentary into a sonic experience that defies boundaries. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Two children dance on a terrace as people sit in chairs and listen to the music in the background.

Ayaan Khetarpal spins his sister Zoey Khetarpal around while they dance. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A man wearing sunglasses and hat blows into a saxophone.

Collier plays a saxophone during his performance with The Chosen Few. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

Two children dance on a terrace.

Children enjoy a beautiful summer day and spin around to the beat as Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few perform during the Madison Jazz Festival. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

A crowd sitting on a terrace listens to a band on stage at night.

The crowd spins and dances to La Combi's performance. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram

See more photo stories

Tags: recent sightings, Wisconsin Union

You may also like…