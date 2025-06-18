The rhythms and chords of jazz floated over Lake Mendota on Saturday, June 14, as several bands played in the finale of the Madison Jazz Festival at the Memorial Union Terrace. Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few, La Combi and other bands entertained an enthusiastic crowd. The festival, presented by the Wisconsin Union Theater and Arts + Literature Laboratory featured free and ticketed events around the city of Madison.



1 The crowd enjoys a beautiful lakefront view as Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few perform. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



2 Joshua Wright, UW alum and outreach specialist at the Carbone Cancer Center, cheers as Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few perform. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



3 The sun sets over Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few as they perform for a crowd. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



4 Hailed by the New York Times as “an heir apparent to both the Chicago lineage and the post-Coltrane sax tradition,” Isaiah Collier fuses spiritual jazz, cosmic improvisation, and social commentary into a sonic experience that defies boundaries. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



5 Ayaan Khetarpal spins his sister Zoey Khetarpal around while they dance. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



6 Collier plays a saxophone during his performance with The Chosen Few. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram



7 Children enjoy a beautiful summer day and spin around to the beat as Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few perform during the Madison Jazz Festival. Photo by: Taylor Wolfram