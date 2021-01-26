ISS and IFSS to join the International Division

On July 1, 2021, International Student Services (ISS) in Student Affairs and International Faculty and Staff Services (IFSS) in the Office of Human Resources will merge into a new unit in the International Division as part of an effort to streamline and enhance immigration services offered to UW–Madison students, faculty and staff and their dependents.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Provost Karl Scholz approved the move as part of a series of recommendations after an extensive committee review on the provision of immigration services.

The staffs of ISS and IFSS provide vital services to international students, faculty, staff and campus stakeholders. Combining the units will provide opportunities for collaboration on a broad scale among colleagues addressing immigration and related issues involving international students, staff and faculty.

“We are excited to welcome ISS and IFSS as part of the International Division,” says Guido Podestá, vice provost and dean of the International Division. “Offering these critical resources in one location will allow staff to help campus colleagues navigate important questions and provide services essential for a global university.”

Bringing the expertise and experience of ISS and IFSS into the International Division will allow greater transparency to the complexities associated with immigration services, as well as increased efficiency, education and support. Committee recommendations also include the creation of a single website with enhanced self-directed content, explanatory narratives and training programs, as well as increased networking with key campus partners to encourage better communication and coordination.

Efforts are underway to identify a location on campus to house the new unit, expected later this year. The International Division will work with staff and campus leadership in the coming months toward a smooth transition of critical services.

More information on the changes will be made available throughout the spring semester. In the meantime, the campus community can continue to contact International Student Services and International Faculty and Staff Services as normal for immigration services and support. The additional workload the transition will create for these units will be manageable, but patience will be appreciated.