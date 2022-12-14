With finals beginning on Friday and class projects due, now is the time when students across campus hunker down to study. Every student has a different study style that allows them to focus best: alone, or with friends to chat with during breaks. In a library, a residence hall, or the Memorial Union. Some like it perfectly quiet, others prefer some background conversation, and some even like to blare music. To paraphrase Dr. Seuss, learning happens in all ways: In a house, with a mouse; here or there, anywhere.



1 At left, Riley Colligan studies for calculus and chemistry, while his roommate, UW wrestler Gannon Rosenfeld, studies for psychology and history finals in a study room in Dejope Residence Hall. The two said they picked this space to study because “it's convenient, open, and it’s really nice and quiet. It’s best to emulate your testing environment for where you study.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 Olivia Janson, and Joshua Birke, next to her, study aerodynamics for an exam in the Huibregtse Family Commons in Engineering Hall. The two picked this spot because they like the outlets in the table. “It’s always good thing to be here. It's always warmer here than anywhere else.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 Undergraduate Dina Cianca, left, prepares for a final presentation for a molecular and cell biology research lab with the help of her mentor, postdoc Burcu Alptekin, on the fifth floor of the lobby of the Microbial Sciences building. Cianca said she picked this spot to study because “it’s pretty silent. I feel like it is an environment that helps me work more closely with my mentor in a way that I can get better feedback. It’s just a nice space to be around.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour



4 Angel Yang uses a serger machine to work on a jacket for Sewn Construction I (Design Studies 153) in Nancy Nicholas Hall. Yang likes working in Nancy Nicholas Hall because “it's very nice and spacious with lots of lighting, which I really like because my apartment is very tiny. Also, there are a lot of amenities, like serger machines, to use.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour



5 Jenna Turdo writes an essay for a class in Human Development and Family Studies on the second floor of Nancy Nicholas Hall. Turdo said she picks this place to study because “I like the view, being able to see both ends of campus. There's always people walking through, but it's also a good space to just relax and focus on what are you studying.” Photo by: Althea Dotzour



6 "It works!!" Moments before the final critique, Brittany Jones plugs in her neon glass work to find that it all lights up. Jones final critique is for her Neon: Light as Sculpture (Art Department 454) class in the Art Lofts. Photo by: Althea Dotzour