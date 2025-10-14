 Skip to main content
Homecoming Week 2025

From pink flamingos and silent disco to fireworks and a parade, see how UW–Madison students and alumni celebrated community the Badger way.

Window Display Showcase

Homecoming Week kicked off Sunday, Oct. 5, with a Window Display Showcase at the Memorial Union, where student organizations showed off their school spirit with custom drawings.

Two students write messages on a window
A close-up of one of the window designs shows the dates for this year's homecoming celebration.
From inside Memorial Union, a group of students are shown drawing designs on the windows of the building's Lakeshore Lounge.

Fill the Hill

Hundreds of plastic pink flamingos flocked to Bascom Hill on Friday, Oct. 10, for the annual fundraising event hosted by the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. Each flamingo represented a campaign donation received that day.

Homecoming Parade

On a perfect Friday fall evening, parade-goers lining State Street were treated to a lineup of festive floats, the UW Marching Band, Bucky Badger, the Spirit Squad, and a whole lot of candy.

Bucky Badger leads the nighttime homecoming parade down State Street with the Wisconsin capitol building illuminated in the background as fans and alumni line the sidewalks and cheer
Bucky Badger performs for the crowd at the Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 10. The annual parade is one of many Homecoming Week activities co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) and the Wisconsin Union. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A spirited marching band dressed in red fills part of State street with energy during UW–Madison’s nighttime Homecoming parade, surrounded by cheering spectators.
Marchers in red shirts carry a large 'UW Homecoming Committee' banner down State street, with spectators lining the route.
A cheerleader is lifted high into the air by her teammate during a choreographed nighttime performance on State Street, surrounded by spectators.
Bucky Badger lies on the ground to the amusement of a laughing crowd on State Street, delighting fans during the Homecoming celebration.
Five individuals hold colorful signs spelling 'WBSU HAPPY HOCO' while walking down State street in the Homecoming Parade. The capitol building glows in the background.
A smiling man holding a child in a mini red letter jacket stands with a woman in a red 'Badgers' jersey surrounded by a festive crowd.
Children wearing Badger gear collect candy from a leaf-covered street during the Homecoming parade.
Chancellor Mnookin flashes the W sign with her hands while riding in a vintage red convertible during the Homecoming parade.

Homecoming Block Party and Pep Rally

After the parade, the party moved to Alumni Park and the Terrace, where Badgers enjoyed more performances, put on their dancing shoes, and saw a spectacular fireworks show over Lake Mendota.

Bucky Badger and Spirit Squad members holding pom poms line a stage while people in a crowd cheer

Bucky Badger, the UW Marching Band and the Spirit Squad host a pep rally for a crowd of alumni, students, family and friends.

A crowd of people silhouetted against colored stage lights dance while wearing glowing headphones

Alumni Park turned into a silent disco for Badger fans.

Two women wearing paper Bucky hats and illuminated headphones smile and dance together amid colorful lights

Natalie Weidner and Julia Mumma, employees at the School of Medicine and Public Health, dance at the silent disco.

A large crowd of people cheer as fireworks explode over Lake Mendota at night and the UW Marching Band performs near the Memorial Union outdoor stage

The party culminated in a fireworks show for the hundreds that flocked to the Memorial Union.

A large crowd of people watch and record with their phones as fireworks explode over Lake Mendota at night

Law School Cane Toss

Before the Homecoming football game against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 11, third-year UW law students charged across the field to toss canes through the goalposts in a decades-long tradition. As the custom goes, the students who catch their canes on the other side will win their first law case.

Tailgating

How about 60s and sunny for fall football? While the on-field performance didn’t go as Badger fans hoped, they still got to enjoy all the festivities and fun of the pre-game tailgate.

Four friends all wearing red pose in front of a large "Homecoming" sign in Alumni Park
Badger fans and alumni pose for photos next to a large Homecoming sign stationed outside of Camp Randall Stadium before the start of the football game against Iowa. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
Badger fans wearing red and white striped overalls enjoy food and beverages outdoors.
Badger fans wearing red play bean bag toss in a parking lot
Two women wearing furry badger hats and red Wisconsin jerseys throw "w" signs and smile

Fifth Quarter

Only at UW–Madison is there another quarter of activity after the football game. No matter the score, Badgers stick around for a final performance from the UW Marching Band — and more theatrics from Bucky. What better way to wrap up Homecoming Week?

Several former Bucky Badger performers do hand stands together in the end zone of Camp Randall
Former Buckys test out their handstands. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Former members of the UW Spirit Squad dance in the end zone on Camp Randall field
Spirit Squad alumni dance to “Space Badgers.” Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Current and former Bucky Badger performers throw "w" signs alongside the mascot on Camp Randall field
Bucky Badgers past and present flash their Wisconsin pride. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

