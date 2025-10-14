Homecoming Week 2025
From pink flamingos and silent disco to fireworks and a parade, see how UW–Madison students and alumni celebrated community the Badger way.
Window Display Showcase
Homecoming Week kicked off Sunday, Oct. 5, with a Window Display Showcase at the Memorial Union, where student organizations showed off their school spirit with custom drawings.
Fill the Hill
Hundreds of plastic pink flamingos flocked to Bascom Hill on Friday, Oct. 10, for the annual fundraising event hosted by the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. Each flamingo represented a campaign donation received that day.
Homecoming Parade
On a perfect Friday fall evening, parade-goers lining State Street were treated to a lineup of festive floats, the UW Marching Band, Bucky Badger, the Spirit Squad, and a whole lot of candy.
Homecoming Block Party and Pep Rally
After the parade, the party moved to Alumni Park and the Terrace, where Badgers enjoyed more performances, put on their dancing shoes, and saw a spectacular fireworks show over Lake Mendota.
Bucky Badger, the UW Marching Band and the Spirit Squad host a pep rally for a crowd of alumni, students, family and friends.
Alumni Park turned into a silent disco for Badger fans.
Natalie Weidner and Julia Mumma, employees at the School of Medicine and Public Health, dance at the silent disco.
The party culminated in a fireworks show for the hundreds that flocked to the Memorial Union.
Law School Cane Toss
Before the Homecoming football game against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 11, third-year UW law students charged across the field to toss canes through the goalposts in a decades-long tradition. As the custom goes, the students who catch their canes on the other side will win their first law case.
Tailgating
How about 60s and sunny for fall football? While the on-field performance didn’t go as Badger fans hoped, they still got to enjoy all the festivities and fun of the pre-game tailgate.
Fifth Quarter
Only at UW–Madison is there another quarter of activity after the football game. No matter the score, Badgers stick around for a final performance from the UW Marching Band — and more theatrics from Bucky. What better way to wrap up Homecoming Week?