During Fill the Hill, we wear pink

Once a year, Badgers swap in a lighter shade of red in support of Fill the Hill, a Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) day-of-giving initiative that celebrates the UW–Madison community. The event traces its roots back to 1979 when members of a satirical student government party planted plastic flamingos across Bascom Hill. Since then, the lawn ornaments have taken on a new tradition with the purpose of supporting UW’s most pressing needs.