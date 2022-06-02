 Skip to main content
June 2, 2022

Hundreds gathered for an employee appreciation ice cream social on Bascom Hill on June 1, with campus leaders handing out free Babcock ice cream and alternatives as a way to show thanks and mark the end of the academic year. A second event, timed for the convenience of second- and third-shift workers, is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. on June 29 at Gordon Dining and Event Center and Dejope Residence Hall.

People gathering under a red and white tent in front of Bascom Hall

Under the watchful eyes of a Bucky Badger banner on Bascom Hall, hundreds of people gathered for a free scoop. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A person wearing red playing a trombone outdoors

A member of the UW Marching Band performs on trombone to contribute to the festive atmosphere. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two people moving their arms in a dance pose

Housekeeping supervisor Escarlet Zamilpa, left, and housekeeping staff member Patricia Velasquez, who work at the Wisconsin Union Hotel at Union South, dance along with the band. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A smiling person with arms raised looks into the tent

Soyeon Shim (back to camera), dean of the School of Human Ecology, serves ice cream to an enthusiastic Cindy Czajkowski, associate vice chancellor for research in biological sciences. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two people dancing together on the lawn

School of Veterinary Medicine employees Kris Connolly (left), a human resources generalist, and Jesse Waters, facilities director, stay in step with the Marching Band. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Closeup of a person's hand scooping ice cream from a paper cup

Orange custard chocolate chip was one of the popular Babcock ice cream flavors served. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Several people standing and talking to each other in a crowd on the Bascom Hill lawn

The ice cream social will be repeated at two other locations June 29 for the convenience of second- and third-shift employees. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Closeup of one hand holding a popsicle and another holding a cup of ice cream and a spoon

Alternatives, such as a refreshing Cherry Twin Pop, were served in addition to ice cream flavors like Blueberry Swirl. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Several people standing in a group talking to each other on the Bascom Hill lawn

From left to right, Brian Kruser with the Madison Fire Department visits with FP&M electrician Paul Phommasack, steamfitter Cliff Klassy and campus remodel construction manager Christine Johnston. Kruser was on Bascom Hill to conduct a fire safety inspection of the Law Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Bucky Badger kneeling next to a small child in a hat

Jo Dowling, the 17-month-old daughter of PhD candidate and Asian Languages and Cultures instructor Brendan Dowling, was wise to have her sunhat tied on tight while meeting the often-mischievous Bucky Badger. Photo by: Jeff Miller

