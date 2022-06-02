Hundreds gathered for an employee appreciation ice cream social on Bascom Hill on June 1, with campus leaders handing out free Babcock ice cream and alternatives as a way to show thanks and mark the end of the academic year. A second event, timed for the convenience of second- and third-shift workers, is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. on June 29 at Gordon Dining and Event Center and Dejope Residence Hall.



1 Under the watchful eyes of a Bucky Badger banner on Bascom Hall, hundreds of people gathered for a free scoop. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 A member of the UW Marching Band performs on trombone to contribute to the festive atmosphere. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 Housekeeping supervisor Escarlet Zamilpa, left, and housekeeping staff member Patricia Velasquez, who work at the Wisconsin Union Hotel at Union South, dance along with the band. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Soyeon Shim (back to camera), dean of the School of Human Ecology, serves ice cream to an enthusiastic Cindy Czajkowski, associate vice chancellor for research in biological sciences. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 School of Veterinary Medicine employees Kris Connolly (left), a human resources generalist, and Jesse Waters, facilities director, stay in step with the Marching Band. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 Orange custard chocolate chip was one of the popular Babcock ice cream flavors served. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 The ice cream social will be repeated at two other locations June 29 for the convenience of second- and third-shift employees. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 Alternatives, such as a refreshing Cherry Twin Pop, were served in addition to ice cream flavors like Blueberry Swirl. Photo by: Jeff Miller



9 From left to right, Brian Kruser with the Madison Fire Department visits with FP&M electrician Paul Phommasack, steamfitter Cliff Klassy and campus remodel construction manager Christine Johnston. Kruser was on Bascom Hill to conduct a fire safety inspection of the Law Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller