Photo gallery Here’s the scoop(s)
Hundreds gathered for an employee appreciation ice cream social on Bascom Hill on June 1, with campus leaders handing out free Babcock ice cream and alternatives as a way to show thanks and mark the end of the academic year. A second event, timed for the convenience of second- and third-shift workers, is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. on June 29 at Gordon Dining and Event Center and Dejope Residence Hall.
Under the watchful eyes of a Bucky Badger banner on Bascom Hall, hundreds of people gathered for a free scoop.
A member of the UW Marching Band performs on trombone to contribute to the festive atmosphere.
Housekeeping supervisor Escarlet Zamilpa, left, and housekeeping staff member Patricia Velasquez, who work at the Wisconsin Union Hotel at Union South, dance along with the band.
Soyeon Shim (back to camera), dean of the School of Human Ecology, serves ice cream to an enthusiastic Cindy Czajkowski, associate vice chancellor for research in biological sciences.
School of Veterinary Medicine employees Kris Connolly (left), a human resources generalist, and Jesse Waters, facilities director, stay in step with the Marching Band.
Orange custard chocolate chip was one of the popular Babcock ice cream flavors served.
The ice cream social will be repeated at two other locations June 29 for the convenience of second- and third-shift employees.
Alternatives, such as a refreshing Cherry Twin Pop, were served in addition to ice cream flavors like Blueberry Swirl.
From left to right, Brian Kruser with the Madison Fire Department visits with FP&M electrician Paul Phommasack, steamfitter Cliff Klassy and campus remodel construction manager Christine Johnston. Kruser was on Bascom Hill to conduct a fire safety inspection of the Law Building.
Jo Dowling, the 17-month-old daughter of PhD candidate and Asian Languages and Cultures instructor Brendan Dowling, was wise to have her sunhat tied on tight while meeting the often-mischievous Bucky Badger.
