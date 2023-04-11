The temperature rose above 70 degrees in Madison for the first time in 2023 on Monday, and campus was ready for it. People lined the Goodspeed Family Pier to soak in the warmth and talk, and some people even launched their paddleboards on the water. Two weeks ago, Lake Mendota remained frozen and a 12” snowfall on March 25 was still melting. The warm weather comes just in time for the events of Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin’s investiture.



1 Coming out of winter hibernation, people line the Goodspeed Family Pier to chat in the warmth and watch a spring sunset fall over Lake Mendota and Picnic Point (on the horizon). Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 A couple lies on a paddle board on Lake Mendota, late on Monday. Photo by: Jeff Miller