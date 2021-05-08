After a year of unprecedented challenges, the rising sun shines on Bascom Hill on the morning of spring commencement. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Two soon-to-be-graduates walk past the Field House before the start of the noon ceremony for undergraduates. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Graduates shoot selfies while walking into the stadium. Photo by: Bryce Richter
Due to the pandemic, attendance at the in-person ceremony was limited to graduates and attendees were required to be fully vaccinated or to have recently tested negative for COVID-19. Graduates were seated in pods of up to four people, spaced out across the stadium. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Graduate Marshela Mansor waves while posing for a photo. Photo by: Bryce Richter
Students received commemorative rally towels as well as bottles of hand sanitizer and Class of 2021 face masks. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Graduates carrying the flag of each school and college lead the procession into the stadium. Photo by: Bryce Richter
Chancellor Rebecca M. Blank welcomes the graduates back to Camp Randall after "one of the strangest years" campus has experienced. Photo by: Bryce Richter
Lusayo Mwakatika, Senior Class philanthropy director, delivers the student address to his fellow seniors. Photo by: Bryce Richter
While the ceremony was different in some ways because of the pandemic, many beloved traditions remained the same, like flashing the "W"... Photo by: Bryce Richter
Photo by Bryce Richter
Photo by Jeff Miller
"Jumping Around" during the "third quarter" of the ceremony... Photo by: Bryce Richter
Photo by Bryce Richter
Photo by Jeff Miller
And personalizing mortarboards with art and special messages...Nkauj Zong Xiong, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies, celebrates her Hmong heritage with her mortarboard. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Photo by Bryce Richter
Photo by Bryce Richter
Photo by Jeff Miller
Photo by Jeff Miller
When the graduates officially received their degrees, they exulted... Photo by: Jeff Miller
and then linked arms to sing “Varsity.” Photo by: Jeff Miller
The ceremony ended with fireworks... Photo by: Jeff Miller
And a final wave from the chancellor. Photo by: Jeff Miller
The day's second ceremony, for graduate degree candidates, began at 4 p.m. with flag bearers again leading the procession. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Graduates Sara Brailey and DaSean Stokes perform the national anthem at the start of the ceremony. Brailey recently won a Grammy for best classical solo vocal album. Photo by: Jeff Miller
The stage is reflected the sunglasses of doctor of medicine graduate Scott Reetz. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Doctor of veterinary medicine graduates Marie Bucko, Stephanie Rinehart, Megan Barry and Sarah Fischer wave inflated medical gloves. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Speaking virtually via video, groundbreaking psychologist and honorary degree recipient John Gottman addresses graduates. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Yoda would be proud of this graduate. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Sabrina Hilton, graduating with a doctor of occupational therapy degree, holds her six-day-old daughter, Goldie Galle, as a friend adjusts a baby-sized mortarboard. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Bucky Badger and Nate Reuvers, a member of the men's basketball team graduating with a master's degree in supply chain management, introduce the one of the high points of the ceremony... Photo by: Jeff Miller
From left to right, Aaron Beck, Ali Lohr, Scott Reetz, and Jakob Ohman don their doctor of medicine degree hoods. Photo by: Jeff Miller
Graduates take a moment to celebrate before leaving Camp Randall. Photo by: Jeff Miller