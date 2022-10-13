People gathered on Oct. 8 to celebrate Allen Centennial Garden’s abundant and diverse harvest during the garden’s Harvest Festival. The event featured music, dancing, and storytelling, as well as opportunities to learn about farming and harvest traditions from numerous cultures around the world. The event centered around celebrating Allen Garden’s new kitchen garden project, launched in spring, which features three distinct garden types that come from African American, Indigenous and Hmong cultures.



1 At right, garden event and program planner Ryan Dostac describes Afro-Diasphoric garden features to Andrew Maule (center), a UW-Madison graduate student in horticulture, and Maule’s mother-in-law, Marie Pucker, during the Harvest Folk Festival. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Brigitta Koncz, a Fulbright exchange teacher from Romania who is a visiting scholar in the School of Education at UW-Madison, creates wreaths from freshly cut stems and aster flowers. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 A sign details information about plants and produce featured in an Afro-Diasphoric garden at the Allen Centennial Garden. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Bloodleaf (Knaj lab) is one of many plants featured in a Hmong herb garden. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 Oneida heirloom squash (onya•hsashu) is pictured in an indigenous Three-Sisters garden – comprised of corn, beans and squash – during the Harvest Folk Festival. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 Members of Milwaukee’s Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble perform during the Harvest Folk Festival. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 Musician Wa Cha Xiong plays the two-string violin (Nkauj Laug Ncas) as part of a Hmong storytelling performance during the Harvest Folk Festival at the Allen Centennial Garden. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 Visitor-created and plant-themed artwork hangs to dry during the Harvest Folk Festival Photo by: Jeff Miller



9 Adapting a Scandinavian summer tradition, people dance around a maypole decorated with autumnal flowers during the Harvest Folk Festival at the Allen Centennial Garden. Photo by: Jeff Miller



10 Shadowed Japanese maple tree leaves frame a view of the garden pond. Photo by: Jeff Miller