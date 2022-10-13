 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Harvest Festival celebrates diverse food traditions

October 13, 2022

People gathered on Oct. 8 to celebrate Allen Centennial Garden’s abundant and diverse harvest during the garden’s Harvest Festival. The event featured music, dancing, and storytelling, as well as opportunities to learn about farming and harvest traditions from numerous cultures around the world. The event centered around celebrating Allen Garden’s new kitchen garden project, launched in spring, which features three distinct garden types that come from African American, Indigenous and Hmong cultures.

At right, garden event and program planner Ryan Dostac describes Afro-Diasphoric garden features to Andrew Maule (center), a UW-Madison graduate student in horticulture, and Maule’s mother-in-law, Marie Pucker, during the Harvest Folk Festival.

At right, garden event and program planner Ryan Dostac describes Afro-Diasphoric garden features to Andrew Maule (center), a UW-Madison graduate student in horticulture, and Maule’s mother-in-law, Marie Pucker, during the Harvest Folk Festival. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Brigitta Koncz, a Fulbright exchange teacher from Romania who is a visiting scholar in the School of Education at UW-Madison, creates wreaths from freshly cut stems and aster flowers.

Brigitta Koncz, a Fulbright exchange teacher from Romania who is a visiting scholar in the School of Education at UW-Madison, creates wreaths from freshly cut stems and aster flowers. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A sign details information about plants and produce featured in an Afro-Diasphoric garden at the Allen Centennial Garden.

A sign details information about plants and produce featured in an Afro-Diasphoric garden at the Allen Centennial Garden. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Bloodleaf (Knaj lab) is one of many plants featured in a Hmong herb garden.

Bloodleaf (Knaj lab) is one of many plants featured in a Hmong herb garden. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Oneida heirloom squash (onya•hsashu) is pictured in an indigenous Three-Sisters garden – comprised of corn, beans and squash – during the Harvest Folk Festival.

Oneida heirloom squash (onya•hsashu) is pictured in an indigenous Three-Sisters garden – comprised of corn, beans and squash – during the Harvest Folk Festival. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Members of Milwaukee’s Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble perform during the Harvest Folk Festival.

Members of Milwaukee’s Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble perform during the Harvest Folk Festival. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Musician Wa Cha Xiong plays the two-string violin (Nkauj Laug Ncas) as part of a Hmong storytelling performance during the Harvest Folk Festival at the Allen Centennial Garden.

Musician Wa Cha Xiong plays the two-string violin (Nkauj Laug Ncas) as part of a Hmong storytelling performance during the Harvest Folk Festival at the Allen Centennial Garden. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Visitor-created and plant-themed artwork hangs to dry during the Harvest Folk Festival

Visitor-created and plant-themed artwork hangs to dry during the Harvest Folk Festival Photo by: Jeff Miller

Adapting a Scandinavian summer tradition, people dance around a maypole decorated with autumnal flowers during the Harvest Folk Festival at the Allen Centennial Garden.

Adapting a Scandinavian summer tradition, people dance around a maypole decorated with autumnal flowers during the Harvest Folk Festival at the Allen Centennial Garden. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Shadowed Japanese maple tree leaves frame a view of the garden pond.

Shadowed Japanese maple tree leaves frame a view of the garden pond. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A fall-season decoration made of pumpkin, squash and gourds.

A fall-season decoration made of pumpkin, squash and gourds. Photo by: Jeff Miller

See more photo stories

Tags: Allen Centennial Garden, recent sightings