Hand-sanitizer pump and refill stations are being installed at key locations across campus as part of the Smart Restart initiative. As campus is being prepared to reopen, Smart Restart calls for face coverings, physical distancing, contact tracing, symptom self-monitoring, and good cleaning/hygiene.



1 Pedestrians near 333 East Campus Mall pass by a newly installed hand sanitizer. Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 One of many Smart Restart health and safety initiatives, a hand-sanitizer pump and refill station is available outside in front of the Carillon Tower. Photo by: Jeff Miller