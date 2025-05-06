Golden named director of Office of Strategic Consulting

Catherine Golden has been named associate vice provost and senior director of the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Office of Strategic Consulting.

Since 2021 Golden has been assistant vice provost for academic initiatives at Purdue University. She begins July 9.

The office has been led since 2023 by Interim Associate Vice Provost and Director Charles Meyer.

“I’m honored to step into this leadership role and excited to work collaboratively with faculty and staff across campus on strategic initiatives that will advance UW–Madison’s mission and priorities,” Golden says.

“Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to shape the future of our institution in meaningful ways and to work together on creative approaches that advance our mission and maintain the excellence that defines UW–Madison.”

In her role, Golden will provide strategic direction for the Office of Strategic Consulting, engage directly with campus leadership in strategic planning, and serve as a member of the Provost’s leadership cabinet.

At Purdue, Golden’s accomplishments include helping create Purdue University in Indianapolis as an additional location for Purdue in West Lafayette, including obtaining regulatory approval for transitioning and new academic degrees and certificates.

She previously served as associate dean for the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Services, as well as in other roles at George Washington University and West Virginia University. She also founded and operated an independent higher education consulting business.

“I’m delighted to add Catherine’s skills and talents to our leadership team,” says Provost Charles Isbell. “I also want to express my deep appreciation for Charles Meyer, who skillfully led the office over the past two years.”

The Office of Strategic Consulting serves as a resource for academic and administrative units on campus, providing an array of services including strategic planning, project management, policy management, capacity building, process improvement, organization design and change management, as well as other offerings designed to enhance organizational effectiveness.

The Office of Strategic Consulting currently supports many strategic initiatives across a broad array of campus functions and assists campus leaders in shaping and advancing the priorities of the institution as well as plans within their individual units.

The associate vice provost and senior director leads a team of 50 colleagues and reports to the provost, with a dotted-line reporting relationship to the vice chancellor for finance and administration.