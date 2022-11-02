Photo gallery Go Big Read author talks with students, faculty during visit
This year’s Go Big Read program culminated with the visit of Clint Smith, author of “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America.” Smith gave a book talk on Nov. 1 at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union that included a question and answer with Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. On Nov. 2, he met with faculty and students from the History Department in Curti Lounge in the Humanities Building. Smith also had time to visit the “Sifting and Reckoning” exhibit at the Chazen Museum of Art, which highlights stories of bigotry, exclusion, resistance and resilience at UW–Madison. Go Big Read is designed to engage students, faculty, staff and the community in a shared, academically focused reading experience.
Author Clint Smith gestures while talking to Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin during his talk at Shannon Hall.
Shannon Hall was packed with members of the UW–Madison community who had read "How the Word Is Passed."
Angela Byars-Winston, professor in the School of Medicine and Public Health, asks Smith a question.
The audience gives Smith a standing ovation after his talk.
Smith acknowledges the applause.
Smith chats with faculty and students of the history department in the Humanities Building on Nov. 2.
Undergraduate student Sara Mulrooney asks, “What advice do you have for historians who are writing to a public audience?”
Simon Balto, assistant professor of history, ask a question about the Angola Prison chapter of the book.
Undergraduate student Andrew Santamarina takes notes on the opening pages of his copy of “How the Word Is Passed."
Emily Tran, a sixth year PhD student, gets Smith to sign her copy of “How the Word Is Passed."
Smith visited the “Sifting & Reckoning” exhibit at the Chazen Museum of Art with, at left, Amy Gilman, director of the Chazen; and Kacie Lucchini Butcher, director of the Public History Project.
