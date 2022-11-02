This year’s Go Big Read program culminated with the visit of Clint Smith, author of “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America.” Smith gave a book talk on Nov. 1 at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union that included a question and answer with Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. On Nov. 2, he met with faculty and students from the History Department in Curti Lounge in the Humanities Building. Smith also had time to visit the “Sifting and Reckoning” exhibit at the Chazen Museum of Art, which highlights stories of bigotry, exclusion, resistance and resilience at UW–Madison. Go Big Read is designed to engage students, faculty, staff and the community in a shared, academically focused reading experience.