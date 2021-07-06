 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Employees have a kick at intramural game

July 6, 2021

An employee intramural kickball game had the Wisconsin Union defeating the Office of Human Resources 7-4 at the University Recreation Near West Fields on June 29.  The game was part of a three-week summer intramural league hosted by University Recreation and Wellbeing, with a championship game planned for the second week in July. Others participating teams include ones representing L&S Career Services and RecWell.

Jason Powers with the Wisconsin Union sprints for home plate.

Jason Powers with the Wisconsin Union sprints for home plate. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Playing as an honorary member of the Office of Human Resources (OHR) team, Jeff Novak, director of University Housing, fist bumps members of the Wisconsin Union after a hotly contested kickball game between the two employee teams.

Playing as an honorary member of the Office of Human Resources (OHR) team, Jeff Novak, director of University Housing, fist bumps members of the Wisconsin Union after a hotly contested kickball game between the two employee teams. Photo by: Jeff Miller

At left, Larry Jolon with the Wisconsin Union, warms up for kickball with some stretches.

At left, Larry Jolon with the Wisconsin Union, warms up for kickball with some stretches. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Deanna Desolver with the Office of Human Resources kicks the ball with force.

Deanna Desolver with the Office of Human Resources kicks the ball with force. Photo by: Jeff Miller

TJ Sargent with the Wisconsin Union tags out Anna Vembu Julian with the Office of Human Resources.

TJ Sargent with the Wisconsin Union tags out Anna Vembu Julian with the Office of Human Resources. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Brian Zimmermann with the Office of Human Resources rolls a pitch to the kicker at the plate.

Brian Zimmermann with the Office of Human Resources rolls a pitch to the kicker at the plate. Photo by: Jeff Miller

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email