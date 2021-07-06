An employee intramural kickball game had the Wisconsin Union defeating the Office of Human Resources 7-4 at the University Recreation Near West Fields on June 29. The game was part of a three-week summer intramural league hosted by University Recreation and Wellbeing, with a championship game planned for the second week in July. Others participating teams include ones representing L&S Career Services and RecWell.



1 Jason Powers with the Wisconsin Union sprints for home plate. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Playing as an honorary member of the Office of Human Resources (OHR) team, Jeff Novak, director of University Housing, fist bumps members of the Wisconsin Union after a hotly contested kickball game between the two employee teams. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 At left, Larry Jolon with the Wisconsin Union, warms up for kickball with some stretches. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Deanna Desolver with the Office of Human Resources kicks the ball with force. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 TJ Sargent with the Wisconsin Union tags out Anna Vembu Julian with the Office of Human Resources. Photo by: Jeff Miller