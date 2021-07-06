Photo gallery Employees have a kick at intramural game
An employee intramural kickball game had the Wisconsin Union defeating the Office of Human Resources 7-4 at the University Recreation Near West Fields on June 29. The game was part of a three-week summer intramural league hosted by University Recreation and Wellbeing, with a championship game planned for the second week in July. Others participating teams include ones representing L&S Career Services and RecWell.
Jason Powers with the Wisconsin Union sprints for home plate.
Playing as an honorary member of the Office of Human Resources (OHR) team, Jeff Novak, director of University Housing, fist bumps members of the Wisconsin Union after a hotly contested kickball game between the two employee teams.
At left, Larry Jolon with the Wisconsin Union, warms up for kickball with some stretches.
Deanna Desolver with the Office of Human Resources kicks the ball with force.
TJ Sargent with the Wisconsin Union tags out Anna Vembu Julian with the Office of Human Resources.
Brian Zimmermann with the Office of Human Resources rolls a pitch to the kicker at the plate.