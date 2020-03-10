Full day of Showcase offers more sessions relevant to process, program improvement

Showcase, a free annual event highlighting process and program improvements, innovations and best practices on campus, has been extended to a full day this year in response to feedback from past participants. It offers more programming from which to choose — including 11 breakout sessions, a poster session, flash talks and keynote. The event, sponsored by the Office of Strategic Consulting, will be held April 15, from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., at Union South.

Breakout Sessions

The 11 breakout sessions are almost three times the number offered in previous years. Here is a sampling of the topics:

“The Native American Medicine Wheel as a Metaphor to Simplify Complex Planning Processes.” Presented by Annie Jones, professor, organization development specialist and Tribal Nations liaison, UW–Madison Division of Extension

“Creating Common Bonds.” Presented by Cynthia Kuhrasch, program coordinator and distinguished faculty associate, Department of Kinesiology, School of Education

“Aligning Your Plan with the Campus Strategic Framework.” Presented by Matt Mayrl, chief of staff and chief strategy officer, Office of the Chancellor; and Jacob Hahn, internal consultant, Office of Strategic Consulting

“ATP: Building and Inspiring Successful Change.” Presented by Nicole Anspach, stakeholder engagement lead, Administrative Transformation Program

“Modern Data Warehousing at the UW.” Presented by Cathy Lloyd, chief data officer

Other speakers and topics are still being finalized. Visit the Breakout Sessions page of the Showcase website for the most up-to-date information.

Breakout sessions are each 50 to 75 minutes long and will be offered concurrently at 10:10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

This year’s event will also feature keynote speaker Dr. Keely Killpack, a change strategy consultant, who will deliver her presentation, “Knowledge is Power: Understanding the Change Experience” at 11:15 a.m. in the Marquee Theater.

2020 Administrative Improvement Awards again part of preview event

This year, presentation of the campus Administrative Improvement Awards (AIAs) — sponsored by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration — will again be part of the Showcase preview event on April 14. The preview event, open to poster exhibitors, presenters, executive sponsors, 2020 AIA winners, and invited guests, will include a poster preview and VIP reception and will conclude with presentation of the awards. All are welcome to attend the AIA ceremony.

Showcase is free and is open to faculty, staff, students and community members. For more information or to register to attend, visit the Showcase website.