Four deans reappointed after five-year reviews

Every five years of their tenure, deans of the university’s schools and colleges undergo a comprehensive review to assess their academic and administrative leadership and performance. The reviews include interviews with faculty, staff and students, and with external stakeholders. The provost appoints the members of the review committee.

Four dean reviews began last fall and have been completed: School of Medicine and Public Health Dean Robert Golden, School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Mark Markel, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies Dean Paul Robbins, and School of Human Ecology Dean Soyeon Shim.

All four deans have received feedback on the results of their reviews and all have agreed to accept reappointment to their positions.

Golden became dean in 2006. A Yale graduate with a medical degree from Boston University, he serves as vice chancellor for medical affairs, chair of the board of UW Health, and as a professor in the Department of Psychiatry.

Markel joined the faculty in 1990 and became dean in 2012. He received his veterinary medical training at the University of California, Davis, and his PhD from the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine.

Robbins, a UW–Madison alumnus with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology, also has a master’s and doctorate in geography from Clark University. He became director of the Nelson Institute in 2012 and dean in 2019.

Shim, a scholar of consumer and financial behavior, became dean in 2012. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea, and her PhD at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Provost Karl Scholz wish to express their appreciation to the chairs and members of the four dean review teams and to all who contributed their input to the reviews of these outstanding academic leaders.