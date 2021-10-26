Five-year reviews beginning for four deans

Every five years, academic deans of the university’s schools and colleges undergo a comprehensive review to assess their academic and administrative leadership and performance. The review encompasses multiple areas of responsibility, including:

Advancing the academic mission of the school or college

Supporting research activities

Facilitating and supporting public service involvement

Stewardship of resources

Providing leadership to create and sustain a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment

Advancement and external relations

Approach to shared governance

The review, which is one data point that the provost and dean use when they discuss possible reappointment, includes interviews with faculty, staff and students, and with external stakeholders. The provost appoints the members of the review committee.

This year, reviews are underway for Mark Markel, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine; Robert Golden, dean of the School of Medicine and Public Health; Soyeon Shim, dean of the School of Human Ecology; and Paul Robbins, dean of the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.

In the coming weeks, review committees will begin the process of gathering feedback from stakeholders at each of the schools. If you have questions or would like to reach the committees, please contact Carole Kolb at carole.kolb@wisc.edu in the Office of the Provost.

The reviews are expected to finish early in the spring semester.