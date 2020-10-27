Flexibility advised to accommodate voting plans

Supervisors should provide flexibility to UW–Madison employees who plan to vote in-person on Election Day, Nov. 3, according to guidance from the Office of Human Resources. Employees should reach out to their supervisor in advance to ensure their voting plan can be accommodated.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, and voters could encounter lines at some polling places. Reasonable requests to use paid leave time or flexing work time in order to vote should be approved by one’s supervisor or manager. If it is unclear whether or not a request is reasonable, units should work with the human resources office in their school, college, or division or the Office of Human Resources – Workforce Relations for more direction.

Information on how to find your polling location can be found at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyPollingPlace.

Voter registration information can be found at https://www.cityofmadison.com/clerk/elections-voting/voter-registration.

If you are able to vote in-person before Election Day, information on casting a ballot early in Madison can be found at https://www.cityofmadison.com/clerk/elections-voting/voting/vote-absentee/in-person-absentee-voting-hours-and-locations.

Voters can also cast an absentee ballot. Information on that process can be found at https://elections.wi.gov/2020. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.