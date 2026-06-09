Employee appreciation Ice Cream Social events

Employee appreciation events will be held June 17 and 18 to thank all shifts.

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UW–Madison invites all employees, including faculty, staff and post-docs, to employee appreciation events on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 17, and late night on Thursday, June 18. These events serve as a gesture of thanks for the hard work and dedication that UW–Madison employees bring to their roles.

The June 17 event will be an Ice Cream Social from 1 to 2:30 p.m., featuring the world-famous Babcock Ice Cream. On June 18, from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., there will be a late-night event for second- and third-shift employees that combines an Ice Cream Social with the annual Employee Appreciation Event (which was previously held separately). This late-night event will feature a buffet dinner, ice cream and remarks from campus leadership.

For both events, most ice cream will be served in cups. Lactose-free ice cream, regular popsicles and sugar-free popsicles will be provided, as supplies last. Additional details on the two events follow.

Daytime Ice Cream Social on June 17

This event will take place on Bascom Hill, 1–2:30 p.m. or until supplies last. Ice cream will be distributed in two areas on Bascom Hill with the following accessibility information:

Lawn area : Between North Hall and South Hall, adjacent to paved paths. Note that there are steep surface slopes due to the topography.

: Between North Hall and South Hall, adjacent to paved paths. Note that there are steep surface slopes due to the topography. Sidewalk area: Across from the Observatory and Bascom bus stop. Flat or gentle surface slopes are available.

If rain or severe weather prevents an outdoor social, the event will move to Birge Hall. Employees will be notified of any change in location on June 16.

Accessible route to Birge Hall in case of inclement weather: Use the east entrance to Birge Hall, follow signs to elevator, travel to floor 1, and follow signs to lobby.

Transportation and Parking

Employees can get to Bascom Hill and Birge Hall by walking, biking, driving or using the Madison Metro Transit Route 80.

This accessible stall parking map provides event parking information.

Visit the Accessible Transportation website for options.

For more information or to make a reasonable accommodation request, please contact Audrey Cramer at audrey.cramer@wisc.edu. Reasonable accommodation requests should be made by June 10, though an effort will be made to support late accommodation requests.

Late-night Ice Cream Social and Employee Appreciation Event on June 18

This event will take place 11 p.m.–12:30 a.m. in Varsity Hall, Union South. This event will combine the annual Employee Appreciation Event with the annual Ice Cream Social. Employees will enjoy a buffet dinner and ice cream. Employees are encouraged to arrive at or around 11 p.m. if possible. Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Rob Cramer and Provost John Zumbrunnen will be on hand to express their appreciation to employees.

Parking Information

Free parking will be available in Lot 17 (Engineering Drive Ramp) from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Employees will take a ticket as usual to enter the gated lot and scan the ticket to exit.

Event attendees can also park in surface Lots 13, 44, 45, 54 and 56 during the event at no cost.

A Campus Parking and Transportation Map is available online.

For more information or to make a reasonable accommodation request, please contact Jessica Hamm at jessicahamm@wisc.edu. Reasonable accommodation requests should be made by June 10, though an effort will be made to support late accommodation requests.

Guidelines for attendance

For both events, work units and supervisors are expected to provide flexibility so that employees have an opportunity to attend. Employees can attend during work hours without loss of pay. Employees who are not scheduled to work during this time can attend the events, but they will not be paid during that time. Employees who plan to attend should tell their supervisor ahead of time.

Campus leaders with off-site departments are encouraged to host an ice cream social or another celebratory event for their staff.