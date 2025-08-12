Elizabeth Hill named UW–Madison’s director of federal relations for research

Elizabeth (Izzy) Hill has joined UW–Madison as the new director of federal relations for research, bringing more than 15 years of federal service and a deep understanding of science policy, research funding, and public engagement.

In this recently updated role, Hill will serve as a key advocate for UW–Madison’s federally funded research enterprise, working to ensure continued investment in the university’s efforts to improve lives in Wisconsin and beyond.

Based in Washington, D.C., she will work alongside the director of congressional affairs to represent the university in conversations with members of Congress, federal agencies, and national organizations. In addition to guiding efforts to secure research funding, working closely with our congressional delegation and monitoring legislation, she will help connect faculty with national policy conversations and work closely with university leadership to ensure federal outreach aligns with campus research priorities.

“Elizabeth joins us at a time when the stakes for research funding have never been higher,” says Craig Thompson, Vice Chancellor for University Relations. “I’m confident she will be a powerful advocate for UW–Madison’s work in Washington.”

Hill most recently served as the Departmental Research Coordinator for honeybees and other pollinators in the Office of the Chief Scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). She previously worked as an economist with the USDA’s Office of Pest Management Policy and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and earlier in her career was an Extension Agent at the University of Maryland. Hill holds a Master of Science in Environmental Economics from the University of Georgia and two Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro.

“It’s a privilege to advocate for the research and discovery happening every day at UW–Madison,” says Hill. “This work touches lives far beyond campus. From advancing health to strengthening communities, I’m proud to help make sure those stories are heard in Washington.”

Hill’s arrival comes at a pivotal time for higher education, as federal support for research continues to evolve. Her experience in federal agencies and science policy adds capacity to UW–Madison’s continued efforts to engage policymakers and advocate for sustained research investments to drive innovation, support economic development, and advance the public good.

To learn more about UW–Madison’s research, visit news.wisc.edu/research-impact.