UW alum Laura Phillips named UW–Madison’s new director of congressional affairs

Laura Phillips, a three-time graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison who has spent years advancing bipartisan legislative priorities on Capitol Hill, is the university’s new director of congressional affairs.

Phillips has been working on Capitol Hill since 2018. She has served as a policy advisor in multiple senate offices and has led on appropriations, energy and environment, housing, economic and tax policy and served as a resource and guide for stakeholders and constituents in navigating federal funding opportunities. She’s also held fellowship and advocacy roles at the Geological Society of America and American Geophysical Union, gaining experience in advancing science policy priorities, strengthening relationships between the scientific community and Congress and engaging researchers in the legislative process.

With a doctorate in geography earned from UW–Madison in 2021 and extensive experience as an advocate for the scientific community, Phillips brings a deep understanding of the needs and challenges facing higher education and ways to advance policy priorities.

“Laura brings a combination of federal legislative experience and thorough, first-hand knowledge of the university and its innovative research,” notes Ben Miller, assistant vice chancellor for congressional affairs and agency engagement. “Her experience connecting the research community to the legislative process and bringing stakeholders together will ensure our voices are heard when research and higher education policy decisions are being made by our elected officials.”

The Office of Congressional Affairs and Agency Engagement works to advance UW–Madison’s interests in Washington, D.C., serving as a liaison between campus and the federal government and advocating on policies and issues that affect the university’s research, education and outreach missions.

“It’s an honor to represent UW–Madison in our nation’s capital,” says Phillips. “As a Badger, I know first-hand that the work happening at this world-class research institution is bringing meaningful impact to Wisconsin and the world. I’m thrilled to represent the university here in Washington, D.C., and put into practice the Wisconsin Idea.”

In addition to her experience on Capitol Hill, Phillips spent more than 12 years in Wisconsin as a student, research assistant, lecturer and lab manager at UW–Madison. She also taught at UW–Platteville and has conducted research at UW–Whitewater.

For more government relations news from UW–Madison, subscribe to the bi-weekly Government Relations Update newsletter.