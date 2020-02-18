Dean review underway for School of Education’s Diana Hess

Every five years, academic deans and directors of the university’s schools and colleges undergo a comprehensive review to assess their academic and administrative leadership and performance in such areas as external relations and resource management. The review includes interviews with faculty, staff and students, and with external stakeholders. The provost appoints the members of the review committee.

This year, a review is underway for School of Education Dean Diana Hess.

The review committee is in the process of gathering feedback from stakeholders in the School of Education. If you have questions or would like to reach the committee, please contact Carole Kolb at carole.kolb@wisc.edu in the Office of the Provost.

The review is expected to finish by the end of the semester.