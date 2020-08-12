With activity starting to return to campus, University Health Services is ramping up its testing efforts for COVID-19. A free testing site for students, faculty and staff has opened at Henry Mall, the first of three planned on campus. To schedule a test appointment, log in to MyUHS. At the site, staff from University Health Services instructed people how to self-administer a nasal-swab test.



1 Staff from University Health Services instruct people how to self-administer a nasal-swab test at a COVID-19 testing tent set up on Henry Mall. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 After receiving instruction from University Health Services staff, Jeff Miller, senior photographer in University Communications, self-administers a nasal-swab test at a COVID-19 testing tent. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 Marah Williams, a junior and Witte Residence Hall house fellow, listens to a University Health Services staff member’s instruction for self-administering a nasal-swab test. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 SARS-CoV-2 collection materials await at the testing sites, including illustrated instructions. Photo by: Jeff Miller