Photo gallery Cool jazz, fragrant blossoms

July 28, 2022

On July 24, Audience members enjoyed a musical performance by the Mark Davis Jazz Trio held among the flowers of the Allen Centennial Garden. The concert was a part of the garden’s summer concert series, with upcoming performances scheduled for Aug. 7, featuring the John Christensen Quartet, and Aug. 21, featuring the Ryan Meisel Quartet.

The concert series, sponsored by Friends of Allen Centennial Garden, is free and open to the public, with upcoming performances on Aug. 7 and Aug. 21. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The allspice sweetshrub plant added a dash of color to the jazz concert. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The Mark Davis Jazz Trio is led by Milwaukee jazz pianist Mark Davis, along with Jeff Hamann on bass and David Bayles on drums. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The weather was ideal for the July 24 concert. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The musicians had the rapt attention of the audience, but the bumblebees paid more attention to pollinating the flowers. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Purple globe thistle flowers were part of the colorful and fragrant setting for the concert. Photo by: Bryce Richter

