Photo gallery Cool jazz, fragrant blossoms
On July 24, Audience members enjoyed a musical performance by the Mark Davis Jazz Trio held among the flowers of the Allen Centennial Garden. The concert was a part of the garden’s summer concert series, with upcoming performances scheduled for Aug. 7, featuring the John Christensen Quartet, and Aug. 21, featuring the Ryan Meisel Quartet.
The concert series, sponsored by Friends of Allen Centennial Garden, is free and open to the public, with upcoming performances on Aug. 7 and Aug. 21.
The allspice sweetshrub plant added a dash of color to the jazz concert.
The Mark Davis Jazz Trio is led by Milwaukee jazz pianist Mark Davis, along with Jeff Hamann on bass and David Bayles on drums.
The weather was ideal for the July 24 concert.
The musicians had the rapt attention of the audience, but the bumblebees paid more attention to pollinating the flowers.
Purple globe thistle flowers were part of the colorful and fragrant setting for the concert.