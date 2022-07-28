On July 24, Audience members enjoyed a musical performance by the Mark Davis Jazz Trio held among the flowers of the Allen Centennial Garden. The concert was a part of the garden’s summer concert series, with upcoming performances scheduled for Aug. 7, featuring the John Christensen Quartet, and Aug. 21, featuring the Ryan Meisel Quartet.



1 The concert series, sponsored by Friends of Allen Centennial Garden, is free and open to the public, with upcoming performances on Aug. 7 and Aug. 21. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 The allspice sweetshrub plant added a dash of color to the jazz concert. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 The Mark Davis Jazz Trio is led by Milwaukee jazz pianist Mark Davis, along with Jeff Hamann on bass and David Bayles on drums. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 The weather was ideal for the July 24 concert. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 The musicians had the rapt attention of the audience, but the bumblebees paid more attention to pollinating the flowers. Photo by: Bryce Richter