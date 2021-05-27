Chancellor Rebecca Blank statement on UW System budget

Acting on Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed 2021-23 biennial budget, the legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance today advanced its version of the University of Wisconsin System operating budget.

UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca M. Blank acknowledged the challenge legislators face in crafting a two-year spending plan and expressed optimism for other components of the budget including the building program and employee compensation.

“In today’s knowledge economy, investments in higher education are an investment in the economic vitality of our state,” she said. “We recognize that elected officials must balance many competing demands in this process.”

“We appreciate the end of the tuition freeze, allowing UW institutions to manage tuition increases within reasonable limits. We will continue to advocate for other priorities, including much-needed facilities for the College of Engineering and the College of Letters and Science.

“We will also make the case for continued investment in our greatest asset —the faculty and staff who make this university great.”

After the Joint Committee on Finance concludes its work, the biennial budget bill will be taken up by each house for passage and then returned to the governor’s desk for signature and/or vetoes.