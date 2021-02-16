Statement of Chancellor Rebecca Blank in response to Governor Evers’ Budget Proposal

Chancellor Rebecca Blank shared the following statement in response to Governor Evers’ 2021-23 Budget Proposal.

“I want to thank Governor Evers for a budget proposal that recognizes the vital role the UW System plays in educating tomorrow’s leaders and in the economic development of Wisconsin.

New investment in UW–Madison and other campuses means greater access to a college degree for Wisconsin high school graduates, a better educational experience for those who come here, more life-changing research and expanded outreach to all corners of our state. This investment would help us recover from the effects of the pandemic more quickly and return to the classroom this fall.

The proposal to support agriculture-related positions within the Division of Extension and the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at UW–Madison is a particular example of how our work has an impact throughout Wisconsin.

The executive budget also includes critical flexibilities to ensure that UW–Madison has the tools to operate like a modern flagship campus.

I look forward to continuing to work with the governor and legislative leaders through the budget process.”