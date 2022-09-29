Since becoming the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s 30th leader on Aug. 4, Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin has made it a priority to learn more about the state, listening to the university’s many stakeholders about what the institution is doing well and what it can do better.

This week, Mnookin’s travels led her to northwestern Wisconsin, starting in Black River Falls and a meeting with Ho-Chunk Nation leadership, including President Marlon WhiteEagle. The group discussed shared priorities and UW–Madison’s commitment to providing greater access to Native American students.

The next stop was the Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station near Millston. The station is a private-public partnership with contributions from cranberry growers, cranberry businesses and the USDA-Agricultural Research Service, with UW­–Madison contributing $500,000 to support it. Wisconsin produces more than 60 percent of the nation’s cranberry crop, expected to exceed 500 million pounds this year.

Researchers from the College of Agricultural & Life Sciences and UW Extension discussed their work on plant genomics, pest management, sustainability practices and more with the chancellor, who along with CALS Dean Glenda Gillaspy waded into a marsh to check out this season’s crop firsthand. Researchers who presented included Leslie Holland, assistant professor and Extension fruit crop pathology specialist in the Department of Plant Pathology; Amaya Atucha, associate professor and Extension fruit crop pathology specialist in the Department of Horticulture; Juan Zalapa, USDA-ARS cranberry geneticist and professor in the Department of Horticulture; and Jyotsna Mura, USDA plant physiologist and research assistant professor in the Department of Horticulture.

Travel continued to Chippewa Falls and the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. President Dick Leinenkugel, whose family started the Leinenkugel’s brewery five generations ago, led a tour that included a discussion of the brewing process, the importance of conserving Wisconsin’s freshwater resources and the need for greater diversity in brewing. In 2021, the company established the Jake Leinenkugel Diversity in Brewing Award in the CALS Food Science Department to support students from underrepresented groups pursuing a degree in brewing or fermentation sciences at UW–Madison.

The chancellor was in the region to attend the UW System Board of Regents meeting at UW–Eau Claire on Thursday and Friday. Next week, she will visit Lands’ End in Dodgeville for a tour of the factory and discuss current and potential partnerships. She has also visited Milwaukee, northeast and southwest Wisconsin, as well as central Wisconsin.