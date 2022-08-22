UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin went to Green Bay for her first UW System Board of Regents meeting Aug. 17-19, and she stayed on for a few days to get a taste of northeast Wisconsin. She met with local legislators and toured the new U.S. Venture offices in Titletown, including a glimpse of historic Lambeau Field.

Following the conclusion of the Regents meeting on Aug. 19, the chancellor had lunch with a group of alumni from the Green Bay area, then attended the Brown County Fair in DePere, where she met with 4-H Club members and saw their livestock. The UW–Madison Division of Extension runs the 4-H Club program throughout Wisconsin, helping young people learn new skills and practice their independence.On Aug. 20, Chancellor Mnookin toured the UW–Madison Peninsular Agricultural Research Station just north of Sturgeon Bay, where she met with apple farmers, staff members and others. The events were part of a series of stops Chancellor Mnookin is making across the state, after starting her tenure on Aug. 4.