UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin went to Green Bay for her first UW System Board of Regents meeting Aug. 17-19, and she stayed on for a few days to get a taste of northeast Wisconsin. She met with local legislators and toured the new U.S. Venture offices in Titletown, including a glimpse of historic Lambeau Field.
Following the conclusion of the Regents meeting on Aug. 19, the chancellor had lunch with a group of alumni from the Green Bay area, then attended the Brown County Fair in DePere, where she met with 4-H Club members and saw their livestock. The UW–Madison Division of Extension runs the 4-H Club program throughout Wisconsin, helping young people learn new skills and practice their independence.On Aug. 20, Chancellor Mnookin toured the UW–Madison Peninsular Agricultural Research Station just north of Sturgeon Bay, where she met with apple farmers, staff members and others. The events were part of a series of stops Chancellor Mnookin is making across the state, after starting her tenure on Aug. 4.
Chancellor Mnookin is handed a piglet while visiting with members of the local 4-H Club.
Chancellor Mnookin holds a piglet at the Brown County Fair.
Chancellor Mnookin participates in a science experiment with Jules Capelle (right) while visiting with members of the local 4-H Club and UW Extension partners at the Brown County Fair in De Pere on Aug. 19.
Chancellor Mnookin pets a cow with her husband Joshua Foa Dienstag while 4-H member Madison Wiese talks about the process of raising cattle as part of the 4-H Club. UW Extension runs the 4-H Club program.
Chancellor Mnookin tries out a 4-H Club shirt.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin tastes an ice cream shake with her husband, Joshua Foa Dienstag, while visiting with members of the local 4-H Club and UW Extension.
Chancellor Mnookin holds on to a cow at the Brown County Fair.
Chancellor Mnookin walks the grounds with her husband Joshua Foa Dienstag and UW Extension Educator Melinda Pollen.
Chancellor Mnookin talks with state Rep. David Steffen.
Chancellor Mnookin talks with Arabelle Steffens while visiting with members of the local 4-H Club.
Chancellor Mnookin tastes an edible flower at the Garden Door public gardens at the UW Peninsular Agricultural Research Station.
Chancellor Mnookin listens to Door County master gardener Sue Kunz as she tours the Garden Door public gardens.
