Chancellor finalists to visit next week

Five finalists for the position of chancellor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison will visit next week (May 2 through 6) to meet with and answer questions from the campus community.

Candidates’ names, times of the visits and locations are below. More information about the search can be found at chancellorsearch.wisc.edu.

The question and answer sessions will be hosted by Susan Hagness, Philip D. Reed Professor and Chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and vice chair of the Chancellor Search and Screen Committee, and moderated by Charles Hoslet, Vice Chancellor for University Relations. During these sessions, each finalist will discuss the challenges and opportunities of managing a top public research university over the next 5-10 years.

A common set of questions, sourced from campus input, will be asked of all finalists.

UW–Madison employees may attend the sessions in pay status, with supervisor permission, if the sessions fall during normal work hours.

Following each session, feedback on the finalists can be shared at the link below. This will remain open until Sunday, May 8 at 5 p.m. https://uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_869CA1vk3l2Yj66

Please be advised that submitted feedback may be made available to the public or media under Wisconsin’s open records laws.

If you have questions or need an accommodation, contact Monica Welke at mwelke@wisc.edu.

View photos and CVs of the candidates at chancellorsearch.wisc.edu.

A Special Regent Committee selected the finalists from a list of candidates identified and forwarded by a 21-member Search and Screen Committee led by UW System Regent Vice President Karen Walsh, chair, and Hagness.

In addition to the campus Q&A sessions, the finalists will interview with the Special Regent Committee and interim UW System President Michael Falbo along with other campus stakeholder groups, including shared governance representatives, students, faculty, and deans.

The finalists, time and location of the sessions is as follows: