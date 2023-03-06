Photo gallery Chancellor Emerita Blank remembered at service
People shared memories of Chancellor Emerita Rebecca Blank, sang “Varsity” and offered condolences during a memorial service for her on Saturday, March 4, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Madison, with a reception following in Union South’s Varsity Hall. Blank, who was chancellor from 2013-2022, died of cancer Feb. 17 near Madison, Wisconsin. She was 67.
Guests gather to sing “Varsity."
Tashia Morgridge, left, and John Morgridge speak with Chancellor Emerita Blank’s daughter, Emily Kuttner.
Guests greet Blank’s husband, Hanns Kuttner, left, during the memorial reception in Varsity Hall.
A childhood friend of Chancellor Emerita Blank looks on during the memorial reception.
Guests admire a portrait of Blank celebrating her contributions to UW–Madison, Northwestern University and the Big Ten.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, second from right, and her husband, Joshua Foa Dienstag, right, speak with Blank’s husband, Hanns Kuttner, at the memorial reception.
Guests greet Blank’s husband, Hanns Kuttner, at right, and her daughter, Emily Kuttner, second from left.
Tags: chancellor, recent sightings