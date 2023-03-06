 Skip to main content
Photo gallery Chancellor Emerita Blank remembered at service

March 6, 2023

People shared memories of Chancellor Emerita Rebecca Blank, sang “Varsity” and offered condolences during a memorial service for her on Saturday, March 4, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Madison, with a reception following in Union South’s Varsity Hall. Blank, who was chancellor from 2013-2022, died of cancer Feb. 17 near Madison, Wisconsin. She was 67.

Guests gather to sing “Varsity." Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Tashia Morgridge, left, and John Morgridge speak with Chancellor Emerita Blank’s daughter, Emily Kuttner. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Guests greet Blank’s husband, Hanns Kuttner, left, during the memorial reception in Varsity Hall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A childhood friend of Chancellor Emerita Blank looks on during the memorial reception. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Guests admire a portrait of Blank celebrating her contributions to UW–Madison, Northwestern University and the Big Ten. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, second from right, and her husband, Joshua Foa Dienstag, right, speak with Blank’s husband, Hanns Kuttner, at the memorial reception. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Guests greet Blank’s husband, Hanns Kuttner, at right, and her daughter, Emily Kuttner, second from left. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

