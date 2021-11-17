To celebrate International Education Week, and represent the 38 countries that make up the international student community in the School of Education, students drew international flags in chalk along the Bascom Hill sidewalk in front of the Education Building. UW–Madison is highly ranked in the number of students who study abroad and the number of international students it has.



1 Students walk by a chalk display designed to celebrate International Education Week. Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 Visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang draws the flag of Kenya. Photo by: Bryce Richter

