 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Chalking up UW’s international presence

November 17, 2021

To celebrate International Education Week, and represent the 38 countries that make up the international student community in the School of Education, students drew international flags in chalk along the Bascom Hill sidewalk in front of the Education Building. UW–Madison is highly ranked in the number of students who study abroad and the number of international students it has.

Students walk by a chalk display designed to celebrate International Education Week.

Students walk by a chalk display designed to celebrate International Education Week. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang draws the flag of Kenya.

Visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang draws the flag of Kenya. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Undergraduate Intira Setavoraphan (center in white) draws an international flag in chalk. She is joined by Kate McCleary (left), associate director of the Global Engagement Office in the School of Education, visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang (back left) and honorary fellow Di Zhang (right).

Undergraduate Intira Setavoraphan (center in white) draws an international flag in chalk. She is joined by Kate McCleary (left), associate director of the Global Engagement Office in the School of Education, visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang (back left) and honorary fellow Di Zhang (right). Photo by: Bryce Richter

Kate McCleary, associate director of the Global Engagement Office in the School of Education, draws an international flag.

Kate McCleary, associate director of the Global Engagement Office in the School of Education, draws an international flag. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang (center) draws the flag of Mexico in chalk. Also pictured are honorary fellow Di Zhang (left) and undergraduate Intira Setavoraphan (right).

Visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang (center) draws the flag of Mexico in chalk. Also pictured are honorary fellow Di Zhang (left) and undergraduate Intira Setavoraphan (right). Photo by: Bryce Richter

Honorary fellow Di Zhang (right) and visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang (left) draw international flags in chalk along the Bascom Hill sidewalk.

Honorary fellow Di Zhang (right) and visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang (left) draw international flags in chalk along the Bascom Hill sidewalk. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang (center) draw international flags in chalk along the Bascom Hill sidewalk in front of the Education Building.

Visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang (center) draw international flags in chalk along the Bascom Hill sidewalk in front of the Education Building. Photo by: Bryce Richter

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: Division of International Studies, recent sightings, School of Education