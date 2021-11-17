Photo gallery Chalking up UW’s international presence
To celebrate International Education Week, and represent the 38 countries that make up the international student community in the School of Education, students drew international flags in chalk along the Bascom Hill sidewalk in front of the Education Building. UW–Madison is highly ranked in the number of students who study abroad and the number of international students it has.
Students walk by a chalk display designed to celebrate International Education Week.
Visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang draws the flag of Kenya.
Undergraduate Intira Setavoraphan (center in white) draws an international flag in chalk. She is joined by Kate McCleary (left), associate director of the Global Engagement Office in the School of Education, visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang (back left) and honorary fellow Di Zhang (right).
Kate McCleary, associate director of the Global Engagement Office in the School of Education, draws an international flag.
Visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang (center) draws the flag of Mexico in chalk. Also pictured are honorary fellow Di Zhang (left) and undergraduate Intira Setavoraphan (right).
Honorary fellow Di Zhang (right) and visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang (left) draw international flags in chalk along the Bascom Hill sidewalk.
Visiting scholar Yuyang Jiang (center) draw international flags in chalk along the Bascom Hill sidewalk in front of the Education Building.