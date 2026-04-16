Campus teaching workload policy, webpage released

The policy and web resources were developed following the release of the Universities of Wisconsin’s instructional workload policy, and with input from across campus.

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Following the passage of Act 15 legislation which stipulates minimum credit requirements for faculty and instructional academic staff, the University of Wisconsin–Madison has released a new Minimum Teaching Workload Expectations Policy. The policy is accompanied by a new informational teaching workload webpage.

The policy and web resources were developed following the release of the Universities of Wisconsin’s instructional workload policy, and with input from faculty and staff, the Ad Hoc Instructional Workload Committee, governance groups and leadership from across the university’s schools and colleges.

Recognizing that instruction differs across fields and disciplines, the UW–Madison policy grants individual schools and colleges the flexibility to tailor some aspects of the policy to their specific domains. Schools and colleges are responsible for drafting specific implementation plans that align with the policy. The plans are due to the Office of the Provost on Aug. 3, 2026. An objective of the campus policy is to maintain UW–Madison’s high standard of instructional excellence while acknowledging that instructors’ contributions are multidimensional. It is vitally important to continue our commitment to excellence in teaching while also recognizing that the balance of time between teaching, research, outreach, and service activities varies across schools, colleges and departments, according to the needs of the students, stakeholders, and discipline, as does the manner of delivering educational content to their respective learners.