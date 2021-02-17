 Skip to main content
February 17, 2021

Campus has suffered through an extreme cold spell, with temperatures dropping below zero for 12 nights in a row. While it makes outdoor activities difficult, the extreme cold gives campus buildings an eerie, beautiful look, with steam lit up by the winter sunlight. Luckily, the weather is looking warmer in the next few days, with highs in the double digits, and lows above zero.

Satellite dishes and meteorological instruments atop the Atmospheric, Oceanic and Space Sciences Building are seen is silhouette during a frigid, subzero winter sunrise on Feb. 7. Photo by: Jeff Miller

The snow-covered Charter Street Heating and Cooling Plant generates plenty of steam in the cold. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Engineering Mall had a definite winter-ish look on Feb. 7. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Steam rises from the chimneys and ventilation systems of and snow-covered buildings in the southeast area of campus. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A view of Henry Mall, looking northeast from the roof of the Engineering Research Building toward frozen and snow-covered Lake Mendota. Photo by: Jeff Miller

An American flag flutters in the foreground and steam rises from the plant. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Tags: campus, recent sightings, weather

