Baldwin Wisconsin Idea grants awarded

The Wisconsin Idea is expansive and inspires mutually beneficial collaborations that address diverse topics, from soil health in West Africa to mapping the Indigenous histories of the land where the university was built.

Eight projects and 10 seed projects receiving seed grants from the Ira and Ineva Reilly Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment show the range of how UW–Madison faculty, staff and students can collaborate with community members to co-create and share knowledge and solutions that will benefit and enrich the lives of the people of Wisconsin, the nation and the world.

The competitive grant program honors the legacy of Ineva Reilly Baldwin and Ira Baldwin. Ineva spent her professional career in university administration, holding a number of assistant and associate dean positions, championing student well-being, and raising the profile of the arts and humanities. She lived nearly a century and in that time left an enduring mark as a philanthropist and civic leader. Ira was a longtime UW teacher, researcher and administrator, and served as dean of the Graduate School and the College of Agriculture and as vice president for academic affairs. The Baldwin endowment, at the time it was gifted to the university, was one of the largest gifts ever received by UW–Madison.

Read about Ira and Ineva Reilly Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment and details and deadlines for the 2023 grant competition.

Project grants

The eight projects receiving larger grants (up to $120,000) are:

Arts for Everyone, Everywhere: Interdisciplinary Arts Outreach Initiative

Christopher Walker, director, Division of the Arts; Heather Owens, communications specialist, Arts/Administration, Arts Institute, Division of the Arts.

Advancing Tribal Cooperatives

Daniel Cornelius, outreach program manager, Law School.

Spanish translation of Advanced Life Support in Obstetrics (ALSO) Provider Course material

Lee Dresang, professor, Department of Family Medicine, School of Medicine and Public Health.

Inclusive Tai Chi: Promoting Leaders of Color to Adapt Tai Chi for Latinx & African American Elders

Kristine Hallisy, associate professor, Department of Family Medicine, School of Medicine and Public Health; Betty Chewning, professor, School of Pharmacy.

Advancing the Water Resource Goals of the Red Cliff Environmental Department

Howard Veregin, State Cartographer, Department of Geography, College of Letters & Science; Anita Thompson, professor, Biological Systems Engineering, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences.

Building and Sustaining a Food Entrepreneur Ecosystem

Barbara Ingham, professor, Department of Food Science, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences; Lindsey Farnsworth, outreach program manager, Community Development Institute, Division of Extension.

Youth-Driven Research and Evaluation for Systemic Change in K12 Schooling

Annalee Good, scientist, Wisconsin Center for Education Research, School of Education; Shahanna McKinney-Baldon, special assistant for Diversity and Inclusion, Wisconsin Center for Education Research, School of Education.

Odyssey Beyond Bars

Peter Moreno, academic program director, Liberal Arts & Applied Studies, Division of Continuing Studies.

View the full project descriptions.

Seed Grants

Children’s Museum Educator Network: Piloting Working Groups to Support Improvement

Peter Wardrip, assistant professor, Department of Curriculum & Instruction, School of Education.

Developing a Dyslexia Toolkit for Interprofessional Care

Julie Gocey, clinical associate professor, Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine and Public Health; Alanna Kessler-Jones, associate professor, Department of Neurology, School of Medicine and Public Health.

Gambian Soil Doctors Network

Geoffrey Siemering, outreach specialist, Department of Soil Science, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences.

Helping Wisconsin Parents Make Safe Over-the-Counter Medication Choices for their Children

Michelle Chui, professor, School of Pharmacy; Ashley Morris, research assistant, School of Pharmacy.

Mapping Teejop: Indigenous Histories and Presence in Madison

Kasey Keeler, assistant professor, School of Human Ecology.

Parenting Infographics for Bilingual Parents in the first three months

Anne Clarkson, digital education specialist, Human Development & Relationships, Division of Extension.

Partnering with Youth, Parents, and Community Pharmacists to Curb Adolescent E-cigarette Use

Jenny Li, teaching assistant, School of Pharmacy; Olufunmilola Abraham, assistant professor, School of Pharmacy.

Promoting Family Resilience: Examining Racial/Ethnic Minoritized Parents’ Reflective Capacities

Tuyen Huynh, postdoctoral trainee, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, School of Medicine and Public Health; Larissa Duncan, associate professor, School of Human Ecology.

The Fibers of Our Future: Design, Textiles & Entrepreneurship

Rachel Hart-Brinson, outreach specialist, Positive Youth Institute, Division of Extension.

Wisconsin Hometown Stories: Madison’s Native American History

Kira Story, development specialist, Wisconsin Public Media; Laurie Gorman, administrative program manager, Wisconsin Public Television.

View the seed grant descriptions.